What to get your pet for Christmas: Treats, stockings and outfits for cats, dogs and small furries

17 December 2020, 17:44

Your pet has been alongside you all of 2020, here are some cute gift ideas for them
Your pet has been alongside you all of 2020, here are some cute gift ideas for them. Picture: Getty
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Just because your pet doesn't understand the nuances of Christmas doesn't mean they can't join in the fun! Get present inspiration from our pet Christmas gift guide.

Posh chews from The Treat Pantry

Your pooch will jump for joy finding this under the tree
Your pooch will jump for joy finding this under the tree. Picture: The Treat Pantry

Give the doggo in your life a smorgasbord of natural pet treats from this small, eco-friendly, and sustainable brand.

There are options for all budgets, but the star buy, the Natural Christmas Gift Box is personalised to your pooch, and is packed full of goodies, including vitamin-infused 'dog beer', treats, soaps and toys.

They also do a similarly lovely gift pack for cats, priced £19.99.

Where to buy: The Treat Pantry, prices start from £19.99

Pet Teezer

Your dog could be this happy
Your dog could be this happy. Picture: TANGLE TEEZER

If your dog (or cat) gets jealous when you brush your hair and patiently sits there waiting for 'their turn', it might be time to invest in their own!

From the creators of TANGLE TEEZER, their animal range is designed to not only de-shed or detangle a dog’s fur, they also offer the pet a wonderful massage sensation.

It's a hard life being a pampered pooch!

Where to buy: PET TEEZER, from £10

Cheshire & Wain

Stop your cats from bauble bothering with these luxury toys
Stop your cats from bauble bothering with these luxury toys. Picture: Cheshire & Wain

Got a cat who acts like the lord or lady of the manor? Give them a suitably posh present, some cute cat toys stuffed with organic catnip from Cheshire & Wain.

They also stock premium leather collars if your moggy turns in to a catwalk model the moment they get outside.

Where to buy: Prices start from £12.50, Cheshire & Wain

