Mental health resources for you and your loved ones

If you or someone you care about is struggling, these organisations could help. Picture: Getty

2020 has been a rollercoaster for a myriad of reasons. If you have found, or are still finding it, all a bit too much to deal with, please don't be afraid to speak up and ask for help.

If you're feeling stressed, anxious or depressed, or just want to feel happier, here's where to get support.

Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Phone: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)

Website: www.samaritans.org

CALM

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against suicide. Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives. And 75% of all UK suicides are male. CALM exists to change this.

Phone: 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight)

Website: www.thecalmzone.net

Papyrus

Are you, or is a young person you know, not coping with life? For confidential suicide prevention advice contact HOPELINEUK.

Phone – 0800 068 4141Monday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, and 2pm to 10pm on weekends and bank holidays

Website: www.papyrus-uk.org

Maytree

Maytree provide a unique residential service for people in suicidal crisis so they can talk about their suicidal thoughts and behaviour. They offer a free 4 night, 5 day one-off stay to adults over the age of 18 from across the UK. Their aim is to provide a safe, confidential, non-medical environment for our guests. Somewhere our guests can explore their thoughts and feelings, and feel heard with compassion and without judgement.

Phone: 020 7263 7070

Website: www.maytree.org.uk

Anxiety UK

Charity providing confidential advice and support if you have anxiety, stress or anxiety-based depression.

Phone: 03444 775 774 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 10pm; Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 8pm)

Website: www.anxietyuk.org.uk

Men's Health Forum

24/7 stress support for men by text, chat and email. Fast, free, independent health information.

Website: www.menshealthforum.org.uk

Heads Together

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

Website: www.headstogether.org.uk

Mind

Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Website: www.mind.org.uk