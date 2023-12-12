What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed
12 December 2023, 16:16
What movies are on Boxing Day? Here are our favourite picks.
Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and the fun doesn't stop on Boxing Day.
While you're packing away the presents, there's nothing better than sticking on a classic film to pass the time.
While the TV schedules on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are jam-packed, Boxing Day also features some festive feel-good films.
Here is your guide to the films on TV this Boxing Day...
What films are on Boxing Day?
The BFG (2016)
Mark Rylance stars in this live-action classic which is the perfect movie to watch on Boxing Day.
The film has become a classic over the years and is a great watch for both young and old.
The BFG (2016) airs on BBC One at 1:55pm.
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
This Agatha Christie mystery will keep everyone guessing as Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) aims to catch the murderer on his train.
Featuring an all-star cast which includes Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery and John Gielgud, this is a festive favourite.
Murder on the Orient Express (1974) airs on BBC Two at 4:25pm.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
For a musical extravaganza, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is the film to watch.
First released in 1968, this movie has found its way into everyone's hearts and homes.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) airs on ITV1 at 3pm.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
For an action-packed Boxing Day, viewers should tune in to the Raiders of the Lost Ark.
The Indiana Jones masterpiece will keep you thrilled until the very end.
Raiders of the Lost Ark airs on ITV1 at 6:50pm.
My Fair Lady
Audrey Hepburn is at her best in My Fair Lady.
With memorable songs, you'll be humming along in no time.
My Fair Lady will air on Channel 5 at 11:50am.
Annie (1982)
For a feel-good film, Annie is the perfect choice.
Featuring Albert Finney once again, this is a fun take on the original Broadway musical.
Annie (1982) will air on Channel 4 at 11:40am.
