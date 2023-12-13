What is the weather forecast for Christmas Day?

13 December 2023, 15:57

A snow flake and wet Christmas in London
Christmas weather is looking unsettled as Met Office reveal early forecast. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Day brings the hope of snow and frosty temperatures but in reality the UK rarely delivers on a white Christmas. So what is the actual forecast for 2023?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Snow, frost and freezing temperatures is how the Christmas movies sell the weather to us over the festive break but realistically, our chances of getting a white Christmas are low.

With December's weather so far bringing a mix of conditions from an early snowfall to flood warnings, predicting the forecast for the 25th and the surrounding days can be quite difficult for the experts.

However, with lots of family plans in place, it's good to be prepared for all weather types as we look forward to the forecast for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. And if you find the conditions too horrible to brave the outdoors, at least there will be some great TV for you to tune into.

Here's the important weather forecast details you need for Christmas.

Dark and wet Christmas market
Met Office has forecast warmer than average temperatures for this time of year. Picture: Alamy

What is the weather forecast for Christmas Day?

At present, there are too many sleeps until Christmas to be able to give an exact and accurate weather forecast for December 24th, 25th and 26th.

However, the Met Office has given a rough forecast which predicts above average temperatures in the south with more settled conditions for the three important days.

Forecasters have said: "Settled conditions in the south with well above average temperatures here too, but cloudy at times with some patchy light rain, mainly near western coasts and over hills.

"From next week (Christmas Eve) high pressure will likely move further west into the central Atlantic, allowing a return to unsettled conditions and typically nearer average temperatures nationwide.

"It now looks probable that there will be at least one short-lived colder interlude next week, with a period of north or northwesterly winds that could bring some snow and ice, especially in the north."

Tree branch covered in snow
Christmas has many hoping for a white Christmas with inches of snow. Picture: Alamy

What are the chances of snow for Christmas?

Snow on Christmas Day is seeming less and less likely, however, the Met Office has delivered an early warning from the 27th December onwards.

They've said: "There is a continued chance of a short-lived colder spell or two, with hazards such as snow and ice, with this chance perhaps increasing slightly in late December and into the New Year period.

"However, on balance conditions are most likely to remain generally mild and wetter than average for most of the UK."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Killings of elderly couple stabbed to death in their own home in Portadown 'entirely preventable'

UK & World

Less than 1% of small boat arrivals returned home since 2020 - as cost of Bibby Stockholm revealed

UK & World

Brianna Ghey trial: Boy accused of murder blames co-defendant

UK & World

US Navy destroyer 'shoots down drone launched from Yemen' after reports of attack on commercial ship

UK & World

American songwriter Patti Smith cancels concert in Italy due to 'sudden illness'

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis revealed the date millions of households will receive their final payments.

Martin Lewis reveals exact date £299 cost of living payment will be made

Money

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

TV & Movies

BabyCentre says film, TV, music and royals impact popularity.

Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023

Parenting

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee and Ollie split after 16 months together

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together

TV & Movies

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Celebrities

The Hollywood icon first met his wife in 2006.

Dick Van Dyke, 98, gushes over wife Arlene Silver, 52, after a decade of marriage

Celebrities

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey

How to watch Kate Middleton Christmas carols: Date, time and celebrity guest list

TV & Movies

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

A retail expert revealed when to visit your chosen supermarket over Christmas.

When is the best time to do the Christmas food shopping in Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

Lifestyle

The Traitors is back on screens in January.

The Traitors scraps major plot twist ahead of series two

TV & Movies

Pete Wicks is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Pete Wicks? Age, height and TOWIE career revealed