Is it going to snow this Christmas?

Brits are hoping for a white Christmas. Picture: Alamy

As families cross their fingers for a white Christmas this year, we look at the Met Office's latest predictions.

Brits are crossing their fingers for a white Christmas this year after the Met Office predicted some areas of the UK could see snow on 25th December.

Experts are expecting a period of "unsettled" weather on the run up to the big day and have forecast dustings across the country just hours before Santa rides his sleigh.

Th latest weather map published by WXCharts suggests that Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of England, including the Midlands and even London, could see snow when the cold spell sweeps in.

With some parts of northern England already experiencing the white stuff this season, many families are dusting off their sledges and perfecting their snowball skills in anticipation.

Weather experts have hinted at snowfall on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Despite bookies putting odds on Glasgow, Newcastle and Edinburgh to experience a white Christmas in 2023, the Met Office hinted some regions probably won't wake up to fresh snowfall on the 25th.

The forecaster said conditions are "more likely" to remain "generally mild and wet" over the festive period, rather than a flurry of snowflakes and soft, crunchy powder.

The full Met Office long-range forecast for 25th December 25 to 8th January currently says: "It is more likely to be unsettled compared to the preceding settled spell with bands of rain crossing the UK with brighter conditions and showers in between.

Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of England are set to see snow on Christmas Day. Picture: WXCharts

It continued: "The wettest and windiest conditions are most likely in the west and northwest.

"The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazards such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period.

"However, on balance conditions are more likely to remain generally mild and wet."

Brits are crossing their fingers for 25th December. Picture: Alamy

From 15th December to Christmas Eve, the Met Office forecasts that "for most locations" there will be a "continuing trend to more settled weather into the weekend as high pressure builds close to the southwest of the UK".

Meteorologists added that Scotland will likely experience a "more wet and windy regime with westerly winds", while "the wettest weather is likely across western high ground, mainly in Scotland and occasionally parts of Northern Ireland and northwest England".

These forecasts are likely to change in the coming weeks though as the Met Office can only accurately forecast snow up to around five days in advance – so there's still hope for a white Christmas for all of us!

