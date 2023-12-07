Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

7 December 2023, 17:35

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas
Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The Money Saving Experts have revealed some gifting hacks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Lewis has shared some savvy gifting hacks to help the public save more this Christmas.

December is notoriously one of the most expensive times of the year, so the Money Saving Expert has come up with some festive ideas to help our money go further.

As the big day hurtles toward us, it's time to get prepared and spend our money wisely while selecting some spectacular Christmas presents.

Here are some of the hacks revealed...

There are some handy tips to help you save on Christmas gifts
There are some handy tips to help you save on Christmas gifts. Picture: Alamy

Out of a list of 48 hacks, one of the ideas the Money Saving Experts suggest is to go on price comparison sites to find the cheapest version of the item you're looking for.

Not every retailer sells their goods for the same price as their competitors, so it's a good idea to shop around before settling on a final price.

The Money Saving Experts state that Google Shopping is the "most consistent at finding the cheapest price" when searching for your item online.

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts have revealed some Christmas hacks to help you save
Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts have revealed some Christmas hacks to help you save. Picture: Alamy

Another hack involves getting cashback on presents, with the Money Saving Experts explaining: "With cashback sites, you sign up for free, then click through them to buy something.

"They get paid for sending traffic and give some of this to you, netting some £100s a year."

However they do warn you should "never let the cashback dictate where you spend though. Focus on the cheapest deal, then see if cashback's available."

It's possible to save when shopping online
It's possible to save when shopping online. Picture: Alamy

A third hack is to check online outlet stores for bargains, as many high street and high-end shops have these websites.

Molton Brown, Ted Baker, Superdry and more have online outlet stores where you can find deals.

There are lots of Christmas hacks to save money
There are lots of Christmas hacks to save money. Picture: Getty

The experts also recommend to check whether stores start their Boxing Day sales early.

This means that you can get involved in the deals before Christmas and have the items delivered in time for the big day.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Golden Christmas presents and a red Royal Mail post box

When are the last Christmas post dates for Royal Mail, Evri, Amazon and Parcelforce?

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Celebrities

A calendar flicking through

How many bank holidays are there in 2024 and when are they?

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments

What has Martin Lewis said about student loans? How one million people could be owed money

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Trending on Heart

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has been evicted so far

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK cast at a dinner party

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special?

TV & Movies

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan speaks out after JJ Slater relationship rumours

MAFS star Laura Vaughan breaks silence on JJ Slater 'romance'

TV & Movies

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £80,000

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £100,000

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals the real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson after being voted out

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson

TV & Movies

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

TV & Movies

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he's having another baby

Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he is expecting his second child

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity star reveals 'secret incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

I'm A Celebrity star hints at off-camera 'incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

TV & Movies

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: When is the Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

I'm A Celebrity: When is Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

TV & Movies

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies