Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The Money Saving Experts have revealed some gifting hacks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Martin Lewis has shared some savvy gifting hacks to help the public save more this Christmas.

December is notoriously one of the most expensive times of the year, so the Money Saving Expert has come up with some festive ideas to help our money go further.

As the big day hurtles toward us, it's time to get prepared and spend our money wisely while selecting some spectacular Christmas presents.

Here are some of the hacks revealed...

There are some handy tips to help you save on Christmas gifts. Picture: Alamy

Out of a list of 48 hacks, one of the ideas the Money Saving Experts suggest is to go on price comparison sites to find the cheapest version of the item you're looking for.

Not every retailer sells their goods for the same price as their competitors, so it's a good idea to shop around before settling on a final price.

The Money Saving Experts state that Google Shopping is the "most consistent at finding the cheapest price" when searching for your item online.

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts have revealed some Christmas hacks to help you save. Picture: Alamy

Another hack involves getting cashback on presents, with the Money Saving Experts explaining: "With cashback sites, you sign up for free, then click through them to buy something.

"They get paid for sending traffic and give some of this to you, netting some £100s a year."

However they do warn you should "never let the cashback dictate where you spend though. Focus on the cheapest deal, then see if cashback's available."

It's possible to save when shopping online. Picture: Alamy

A third hack is to check online outlet stores for bargains, as many high street and high-end shops have these websites.

Molton Brown, Ted Baker, Superdry and more have online outlet stores where you can find deals.

There are lots of Christmas hacks to save money. Picture: Getty

The experts also recommend to check whether stores start their Boxing Day sales early.

This means that you can get involved in the deals before Christmas and have the items delivered in time for the big day.

Read more: