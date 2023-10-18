Martin Lewis energy tip: Is it cheaper to leave heating on low?

18 October 2023, 14:43

Martin Lewis and his expert team have busted a top heating myth for 2023
Martin Lewis and his expert team have busted a top heating myth for 2023. Picture: Alamy

Energy bills will still be high this winter 2023/24 so what the most cost-effective way to heat your home? Money Saving Expert Martin shares his top tip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

October marks the start of winter and for some, thanks to Storm Babet, they've already turned to the heating to warm up their homes.

This year in 2023, while energy bills won't be matching the prices of last year, they will still be expensive and much higher than previous years as the cost of living crisis continues. So what is the most cost-effective way to warm your home in the colder weather?

For some, it has been suggested that leaving your heating on low all day is a more efficient and money-saving way to run the household. However, others simply suggest turning your heating on when you need it to save costs in the long run.

So what's the right answer? We turn to Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis for the answer.

Woman wearing colourful stripey jumper warming her hands up on radiator
Energy bills in 2023 will still be higher than usual but cheaper than 2022. Picture: Alamy

Is it cheaper to leave the heating on low all day?

Last year, a plumber on TikTok went viral for saying it was best to leave your heating on all day. However, Martin Lewis has said if saving money is your priority, then this isn't the case.

He said, according to the Energy Saving Trust, the idea to heat your home all day, even on low is a "myth". They make it clear that in the long run, only putting the heating on when you need it is the best way to save energy and therefore money.

Read more: Martin Lewis issues 'urgent' warning to savers over interest rates freeze

Read more: Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts reveal how to save on your supermarket shop

They say a certain amount of energy is leaving your home all the time, so if you keep the heating on all day, you're losing energy all day too.

There are of course arguments that by turning your heating on and off consistently, you can create condensation within the walls, meaning energy loss is higher. Some also say the effort it takes to warm a cold house is more time consuming and therefore more costly in the long run.

However, when it comes to actual prices, Martin Lewis's experts continue to say only turn the heat on when you require it.

Young boy looking out of a window
Energy experts suggest covering windows to prevent heat loss in your home. Picture: Alamy

What are Martin Lewis's top heating tips?

If you follow Martin's advice on only heating when necessary, he also said the following things can help:

  1. Use your boiler timer - this means the heating will only click on when you say rather than when your house falls below a certain temperature.
  2. Insulation - check windows, draughts etc to monitor how good your home's insulation is. The better it works, the less heat you use and the more money you save.
  3. Cover your windows -The Energy Saving Trust has also suggested cling film as a top heating saver this year. Put a sheet of the wrap around each window to trap a small layer of air and to stop heat from escaping. Any material for a second layer of 'glazing' will work as long as it's transparent and air tight.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Storm Babet has been named by the Met Office

Storm Babet UK weather warning: When is it coming and what is the full forecast?

News

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called storm Babet? A look at how and why storms are named in the UK

Weather

Two sets of discounts kick in during October and November.

Disney reveals plans to make family trips more affordable

Here is a list of the best podcasts for 2023

Best Podcasts of 2023 so far

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Showbiz

Paris Fury has shown off her son Prince Rico's brand new crib

Paris Fury shares pictures of newborn son Prince Rico's 'royal crib'

Celebrities

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

TV & Movies

MAFS star Mark is hoping to find his Mr Right.

Married At First Sight Mark Kiley: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Showbiz

Kerry has caused a stir on Big Brother

Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about bond with Sharon's daughters

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about special bond with Sharon's daughters

Showbiz

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals eight-stone weight loss

Showbiz

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle breaks silence on fight with Luke Worley

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle teases what really happened with Luke Worley

Showbiz

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight reportedly had to bring in extra security

Married At First Sight bosses forced to bring in extra security due to 'chaotic' dinner parties

TV & Movies