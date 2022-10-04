Expert reveals why keeping your heating on all day could save you money

Fraser Hoehle regularly shares hacks on TikTok to his 100k followers in a bid to help them preserve energy.

And according to Fraser, one way he says you could reduce your monthly bill is by actually keeping your heating on.

He told his followers: “This is quite a big one that’s up for debate - how you should set your heating.

“A lot of people time their heating to come on at a certain temperature or time.

“In my opinion the most cost effective way of heating my home is to set a target temperature between 17 and 19 degrees.

“When it drops below that by a degree or so, it’ll bump up and heat it up.

“But at that point the heating system is already warm so it’s using very little energy.

“If your heating is constantly kicking off it’s always cooling down and so it takes more energy to bring it back up to temperature.

“But you could have it at a nice comfortable temperature all the time.”

There is a lot of discussion over whether it is cheaper to run your heating all day or turn it off and on.

According to experts at the Energy Saving Trust, having the heating on only when you need it is, in the long run, the best way to save energy.

But Martin Lewis’ newsletter states the key thing to understand is that ‘it's all about the total amount of energy required to heat your home.’

While the Energy Saving Trust says if you're keeping the heating on all day you're losing energy all day, the Money Saving Expert claims it's not that clear-cut as all homes are different.

Some experts advocate keeping the heating on low all day as every time it's turned off, condensation collects within the walls.

This condensation can help conduct heat outside the home, which could mean you leak heat more quickly.

But Martin previously explained that he finds: "Having the heating on only when you need it is, in the long run, the best way to save energy, and therefore money.'

Alternatively, the money expert has previously suggested ‘heating the human and not the home’ could be a more efficient way to stay warm.

Using products such as electric blankets, hot water bottles, thermals and hand warmers are more efficient for those who are worried about their bills this winter.