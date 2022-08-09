Asda responds after new budget line's packaging is criticised for 'embarrassing' customers

The new Just Essentials range provides food, drink and household products at a lower price. Picture: Alamy/ Asda

Even Asda shoppers are defending the supermarket chain over their choice of colour for the packaging of the new range.

Asda has responded to criticism from some shoppers who claim the choice of yellow packaging for their new budget line "embarrasses" customers who are struggling with their finances.

This comes after the supermarketer giant announced they would be replacing their Asda Smart range (which had white packaging) with a new Just Essentials range.

The new Just Essentials range provides food, drink and household products at a lower price.

It is the bright yellow packaging that some people have taken issue with, claiming that the bold branding will draw attention to shoppers struggling with money.

People claim the bright colour of the packaging will draw attention to people shopping on a budget. Picture: Asda

Asda has now responded to the negative comments, telling people that they "don't understand" why anyone would "feel embarrassed for saving money".

Sharing a picture of some of their customer's positive reactions to the new money-saving line, Asda tweeted the message: "Embarrassed to save money?! Not according to our customers."

Sam Dickson, vice president of Asda brand and propositions, said in a statement: “Nine out of ten of our customers have told us they are concerned about the cost-of-living crisis, with 44% of them saying they’re actively looking for ways to make their grocery budget go further.

“We’ve developed Just Essentials by Asda to offer our customers the same value they know and love from our Smart Price range, but across a much larger and more diverse range of products, and with a bold brand that is hard to miss.

“Our mission is to meet all household needs through Just Essentials by Asda, and ensure that families can enjoy nutritious food, no matter their budget.”

Embarrassed to save money?! Not according to our customers 👇 https://t.co/R1m8QdRG4I pic.twitter.com/KGIKM7vZDS — Asda (@asda) August 8, 2022

The discussion over the packaging has continued online, and while most people appear to think the yellow packaging is harmless, some people are still unhappy about the design choice.

One person commented: "I really don't think that they should have done this. I feel really bad for people who might feel like they are being shamed when their trolley is full of yellow packaging."

Another person wrote: "Packaging is all psychology. Poor people are allowed to be upset that the budget range of food comes in heinous neon packaging that is the same colour as a caution sign, which triggers your brain to be wary. Especially when Asda green has multiple positive meanings."

I don't care if the Asda value range is in bright yellow packaging if it means I can find the goods more easily. If all you have to judge me on is the price of my shopping then get a life. — Liza Radley (@panistroglodyte) August 8, 2022

The people complaining about the design of "Just Essentials" by @asda are the type of people who it doesn't concern. Trust me, if you are struggling and looking for cheaper products, the last thing you are worried about is the design of the packaging. — Chris (@ConnorSilverUK) August 9, 2022

plus i was in asda the other day and noticed the new packaging, and personally i thought that the new design actually made the food look less cheap because it’s not just plain white and some text, they’ve actually bothered with a design — the comedy mouse (@vibrati0nZ) August 9, 2022

People defending Asda's design choices have also shared their opinions online, with one person posting the following message: "There should be no shame in this at all. Everyone has a budget and if people buy this yellow packaging range, it means they're still putting food on their table. It's the same if they buy from Lidl, Aldi or Iceland as well with their own branded products."

Another person responded: "I honestly don’t get the backlash @asda have got over this packaging. I’d rather see a trolley full of yellow packaging than knowing a family is hungry. It’s the opinions of other people that are shameful not the supermarket."

