Exclusive

Brad Pitt sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

By Alice Dear

Brad Pitt stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry in new blockbuster Bullet Train.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brad Pitt, 58, admitted that he ended up sending Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, to the emergency room while filming a fight scene for Bullet Train.

The actors, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, 39, caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about the new flick and what it was like working together.

While the trio have a great bond and appeared to have an amazing time filming, Brad did admit that one fight scene with Aaron ended with the Kick Ass star being sent to the hospital.

Brad told Dev: "I did manage to send Aaron to the emergency room," before joking: "I've got to break these guys in, you know, these young ones they come in cocky."

Aaron went on to explain that the injury to his hand ended up needing stitches before adding: "I love these war wounds, they're going to be with me for life."

You can watch full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm