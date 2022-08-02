Exclusive

Brad Pitt sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

2 August 2022, 11:49

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brad Pitt stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry in new blockbuster Bullet Train.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brad Pitt, 58, admitted that he ended up sending Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, to the emergency room while filming a fight scene for Bullet Train.

The actors, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, 39, caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about the new flick and what it was like working together.

While the trio have a great bond and appeared to have an amazing time filming, Brad did admit that one fight scene with Aaron ended with the Kick Ass star being sent to the hospital.

Brad told Dev: "I did manage to send Aaron to the emergency room," before joking: "I've got to break these guys in, you know, these young ones they come in cocky."

Aaron went on to explain that the injury to his hand ended up needing stitches before adding: "I love these war wounds, they're going to be with me for life."

You can watch full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Waitrose will be getting rid of best before labels over 500 of their products

More supermarkets across UK scrap best before dates

Lifestyle

Here's how much Ekin-Su and Davide are worth

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's net worths revealed

TV & Movies

You can apply to be on Love Island 2023

How to apply for Love Island 2023 as applications open

TV & Movies

Willow has landed roles in Grease and High School Musical

Pink's daughter Willow 'bitten by the theatre bug' as she stars in Grease

Celebrities

Linda Robson has opened up about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Linda Robson reveals why she was the only Loose Women star at Stacey Solomon’s wedding

Celebrities

Louisa Clein plays Maya Stepney in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louisa Clein's life away from Maya Stepney character

TV & Movies

Big Brother is back on our TVs

ITV confirm Big Brother will return with teaser after five year hiatus

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island last night

Who won Love Island last night?

TV & Movies

Here's how old Luca Bish from Love Island is

How old is Love Island's Luca Bish?

TV & Movies

Love Island is finishing tonight

Love Island 2022 vote: How to vote for your winners on the app

TV & Movies

Big Brother looks set to return next year

Big Brother 'set to return as ITV bosses strike deal'

TV & Movies

Arianna Ajtar played Olivia in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar's life away from Olivia Radfield

TV & Movies

Michael Owen didn't appear in Love Island Meet the Parents

Michael Owen breaks silence on daughter Gemma's Love Island stint as her family meet Luca

TV & Movies

Heart's top picks for August

Heart's August Top Picks: What we're buying and trying this month

Lifestyle

The Love Island final is tonight

What time is the Love Island final and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies