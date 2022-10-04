Aldi worker pays for pensioner who didn't have enough money for shopping
4 October 2022, 11:10
The Aldi worker responded after the elderly lady asked for some products to be taken off her shop.
People have been left smiling after hearing the heart-warming story of an Aldi worker who paid for a pensioner's shopping.
The story comes from Roné Bouwer Baxendell, who was at the checkout with the elderly lady when she realised she didn't have enough money for her shop.
According to Manchester Evening News, Roné posted about what happened at the Towcester store the group Aldi Shoppers UK Group.
She explained that while in her local store, she was stood behind an elderly lady at the checkouts who she could tell was constantly checking how much she was spending.
When the final bill was revealed to be more than she had, the elderly lady asked the cashier to remove some items from the shop.
However, instead of doing that the Aldi worker told the pensioner that it was only just over £1 and that they would pay for the rest.
Roné explained that when it was her turn to go to the checkout, she remarked how generous it was of the cashier to do that.
She says that in reply, the supermarket worker said: "We are all battling at the moment and we need to eat."
