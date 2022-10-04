Aldi worker pays for pensioner who didn't have enough money for shopping

4 October 2022, 11:10

The Aldi cashier paid the extra money for the elderly lady's shopping
The Aldi cashier paid the extra money for the elderly lady's shopping. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Aldi worker responded after the elderly lady asked for some products to be taken off her shop.

People have been left smiling after hearing the heart-warming story of an Aldi worker who paid for a pensioner's shopping.

The story comes from Roné Bouwer Baxendell, who was at the checkout with the elderly lady when she realised she didn't have enough money for her shop.

According to Manchester Evening News, Roné posted about what happened at the Towcester store the group Aldi Shoppers UK Group.

She explained that while in her local store, she was stood behind an elderly lady at the checkouts who she could tell was constantly checking how much she was spending.

The Aldi shopper witnessed the sweet moment the cashier paid for the extra groceries
The Aldi shopper witnessed the sweet moment the cashier paid for the extra groceries. Picture: Getty

When the final bill was revealed to be more than she had, the elderly lady asked the cashier to remove some items from the shop.

However, instead of doing that the Aldi worker told the pensioner that it was only just over £1 and that they would pay for the rest.

The Aldi worker said that it was only just over £1 and offered to cover the rest of the bill
The Aldi worker said that it was only just over £1 and offered to cover the rest of the bill. Picture: Getty

Roné explained that when it was her turn to go to the checkout, she remarked how generous it was of the cashier to do that.

She says that in reply, the supermarket worker said: "We are all battling at the moment and we need to eat."

Read More:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Woman blowing her nose and feeling unwell

Who is eligible for the free flu vaccine in England?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her patterned shirt from & Other Stories

Celebrities

It's been 12 years since the United Kingdom had a white Christmas

UK set for first white Christmas in 12 years

Weather

Best books to read this Black History Month

Black History Month: 7 inspiring books to read with your kids

Black Friday 2022 label and sales in the shops

When is Black Friday 2022 and how long do the sales last?

Trending on Heart

Harper Beckham attended her mum's Fashion Week show

Fans defend Victoria Beckham after ‘ridiculous’ Harper outfit comments

Celebrities

Adrian and Thomas have shared an emotional message

Married At First Sight UK's Thomas and Adrian hint they are still together with emotional message

TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice 2023 tv logo

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Patsy Palmer has been confirmed for Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup revealed including Patsy Palmer

Dancing On Ice 2022

Quality Street tub and chocolates

Quality Street to ditch trademark plastic wrappers to be more eco-friendly

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured line up including Tom Daley and Danny Dyer

TV & Movies

Happy Meals for adults are not coming to the UK

McDonald's Happy Meals for adults: Will they be coming to the UK?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fears bills at Pickle Cottage will be too high

Stacey Solomon fears Pickle Cottage energy bills will be ‘beyond our means’

Celebrities

The Hocus Pocus hotel is located in Salem, US

You can now stay in a Hocus Pocus-themed Airbnb

Is Little Mo returning to EastEnders?

What happened to Little Mo in EastEnders and is she returning?

TV & Movies