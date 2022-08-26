Is it more expensive to use an oven, an air fryer or a microwave?

Air fryer, oven or microwave? Which do you think costs the least to run? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the energy cap is set to rise again in October, people are looking for any way to save money around the house.

This week it was announced by Ofgem that the typical household energy bill will rise to £3,549 a year from October 1st.

The energy cap has already risen this year, back in April, but predictions of more severe increases from the likes of Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis have become a reality with the latest announcement.

With the price of electricity set to rise on average from 28p per kWh to 52p in October, people across the UK are looking for ways to save money in their homes.

For people that own an oven, a microwave and an air fryer, something as simple as being smart with deciding which cooking device to use can make all the difference.

Research has found electric ovens are the most expensive to run. Picture: Getty

So, what's more cost effective; an oven, a microwave or an air fryer?

Cooking with a microwave is the most cost effective

New research carried out by energy supplier Utilita and supermarket chain Iceland has compared how much an oven, a microwave and an air fryer costs to run.

The research, which is based on the average amount of time each appliance is used for per day, revealed that the microwave was the most economical way of cooking.

A microwave is the cheapest appliance to cook with, costing just 8p per day to run. Picture: Getty

On the other end of the scale, the most expensive appliance to use is the electric cooker.

According to the research, an electric cooker costs 87p to run per day, while a microwave costs only 8p.

This means that an electric oven could cost you up to £316.54 to run per year, while a microwave will only cost you £30.02 per year.

An air fryer is cheaper to run than an oven

The research ranked the air fryer as the second cheapest appliance to run, costing around 14p per day, £4.40 per month and £52.74 per year.

An air fryer is also one of the cheaper cooking options. Picture: Getty

In the second most expensive spot is the dual cooker, which is part electric and part gas, which costs £264.03 to run per year.

This is followed by the gas cooker, which costs £120.83 to run per year, and then the slow cooker which costs £59.76 per year.

