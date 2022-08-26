Is it more expensive to use an oven, an air fryer or a microwave?

26 August 2022, 16:26

Air fryer, oven or microwave? Which do you think costs the least to run?
Air fryer, oven or microwave? Which do you think costs the least to run? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the energy cap is set to rise again in October, people are looking for any way to save money around the house.

This week it was announced by Ofgem that the typical household energy bill will rise to £3,549 a year from October 1st.

The energy cap has already risen this year, back in April, but predictions of more severe increases from the likes of Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis have become a reality with the latest announcement.

With the price of electricity set to rise on average from 28p per kWh to 52p in October, people across the UK are looking for ways to save money in their homes.

For people that own an oven, a microwave and an air fryer, something as simple as being smart with deciding which cooking device to use can make all the difference.

Research has found electric ovens are the most expensive to run
Research has found electric ovens are the most expensive to run. Picture: Getty

So, what's more cost effective; an oven, a microwave or an air fryer?

Cooking with a microwave is the most cost effective

New research carried out by energy supplier Utilita and supermarket chain Iceland has compared how much an oven, a microwave and an air fryer costs to run.

The research, which is based on the average amount of time each appliance is used for per day, revealed that the microwave was the most economical way of cooking.

A microwave is the cheapest appliance to cook with, costing just 8p per day to run
A microwave is the cheapest appliance to cook with, costing just 8p per day to run. Picture: Getty

On the other end of the scale, the most expensive appliance to use is the electric cooker.

According to the research, an electric cooker costs 87p to run per day, while a microwave costs only 8p.

This means that an electric oven could cost you up to £316.54 to run per year, while a microwave will only cost you £30.02 per year.

An air fryer is cheaper to run than an oven

The research ranked the air fryer as the second cheapest appliance to run, costing around 14p per day, £4.40 per month and £52.74 per year.

An air fryer is also one of the cheaper cooking options
An air fryer is also one of the cheaper cooking options. Picture: Getty

In the second most expensive spot is the dual cooker, which is part electric and part gas, which costs £264.03 to run per year.

This is followed by the gas cooker, which costs £120.83 to run per year, and then the slow cooker which costs £59.76 per year.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Brittany and Josh and Briana and Jeremy's children are cousins as well as brothers

Twin sisters who married twin brothers raising their kids together

The patient went all the way to the Emergency Department because of their dandruff

Patient went all the way to A&E about dandruff, medic reveals

Adrian and his neighbour paid thousands to stop dangerous drivers from using their road

Pensioner spends £8,000 installing speed bumps to stop dangerous drivers

A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester

Man finds huge 'monster' spider lurking in the shadows of his UK home

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers had to walk through a service tunnel to escape

Eurotunnel passengers stranded underground 'for five hours' after train breaks down

Trending on Heart

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby

Stacey Dooley announces she's pregnant with Kevin Clifton

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters

Phillip Schofield undergoes 'pioneering and costly' surgery for 'debilitating' condition

Celebrities

Gladiator is returning with a 'new generation of super-humans'

Gladiators to return to TV next year

TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Are any of the couples still together?

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Celebrities

Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final

Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon spectator after claiming she was 'drunk out of her mind'

News

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

Celebrities

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

This Morning

Spider season is almost here, are you ready?

Spiders preparing to invade your home as mating season approaches

Ekin-Su and Alison Hammond are among fan favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host

Who will host Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits show?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island

Laura Whitmore quits as host of Love Island

TV & Movies

The hot weather will return for the Bank Holiday

August Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher

Weather

Experts have argued that more sleep will improve students' mental health and grades

Schools introduce later start times to battle sleep deprivation in kids

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Gerard Butler paid tribute to his 'dear friend' Darius

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh Campbell following tragic death

Celebrities