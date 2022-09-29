Martin Lewis explains why you don't need to submit meter readings tomorrow

Martin Lewis has revealed when you should submit your meter reading. Picture: ITV/Alamy

When should you submit your meter readings? Martin Lewis reveals when you need to update your energy usage...

Martin Lewis has issued an important update about when to read your energy meter.

Energy bills are set to increase from this Saturday (October 1) with a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales paying an average of £2,500 a year on their energy bills.

But while many people might be rushing to get a final reading of their gas and electricity usage before the hike, Martin has reassured families they can send in their readings over a longer period.

The reason he has suggested an 'meter reading week', is so that the energy companies' websites don't crash.

Martin Lewis has issued meter reading advice. Picture: ITV

In his latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, Martin said: “The fact huge numbers did it on the same day [in March] meant energy firms' websites crashed and their phone lines went down.

“That led to huge frustration and time wasted for customers, and abuse for staff.

"I'm also concerned if that happens again, the many vulnerable people who need to call firms at the moment for support because they're struggling won't get through. So let's think of it as meter reading week."

He said that whether you read your meter "a few days before, or even a few days after… the difference will be tiny".

Here's when you should submit your meter readings. Picture: Alamy

The Money Saving Expert reminded people that most energy firms allow customers to backdate readings for up to a fortnight, so that they don’t need to be submitted on Saturday.

But it is important to get evidence of your usage, as Martin explained: "If you pay on direct debit, firms estimate your energy usage and they also estimate when it's used so you don't them to assign more of your usage to the more expensive period.

“How do you stop that? You submit a meter reading. Take a photo of it too so there's evidence that way there is no discrepancy."

This comes after the government announced its Energy Price Guarantee, which ensures the average household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 a year.

In April, Ofgem raised its energy price cap to £1,971 a year but combined with the £400 energy rebate, this should keep this winter's bills at roughly the same level for most households.