What has Martin Lewis said about student loans? How one million people could be owed money

6 December 2023, 15:22

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments
Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments. Picture: X/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Money Saving Expert has revealed that one million people could be eligible for a student loan refund.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those who are repaying their student loans, as they may find they have overpaid on their university fees and could be due a refund.

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Money Show, the Money Saving Expert explained that he and his team had put in a Freedom of Information request to the Student Loans Company (SLC) which showed that over a million people overpaid in the 2022/23 tax year, meaning that they were eligible to claim back hundreds or thousands of pounds.

The TV host also took to X, formally known as Twitter, to explain that the "vast majority" of people who can reclaim money were in the category where they didn’t earn enough to reach the payment threshold. According to Martin, people who went to university between 2012 to 2022 only have to repay the loan if they earn over £27,295. For those who went to university between 1998 and 2011, that mark is £22,015.

It is believed that there are 165,000 people on the wrong student loan repayment plan and could be owed a refund.

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning regarding student load repayments
Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning regarding student load repayments. Picture: ITV

Martin revealed: "So you only have to repay if you earn over £27,295. Let's take a twelfth of that, the sort of monthly average amount, and you get to £2,274. So, because you pay this through the payroll, through PAYE [pay-as-you-earn], if you earn over £2,274 in a month, they take 9% of whatever is above that to go towards your student loan."

He continued: "The Government tells firms if they don't know which plan you were on to default to 'Plan 1', which is where you start repaying over £22,000. Yet millions of you, the majority, are on plans where you pay over £27,000. So, if you earn £24,000 and you were on the default, you would have repaid when you didn't need to do so."

Watch Martin Lewis explain student loan repayments here

Martin also announced that there were 57,000 people who have had money deducted after they had already fully repaid their student loan, however they will receive their refund automatically.

A further 39,000 people had started to repay their loans too early as it is not necessary to make payments until the April after you have left university.

Martin Lewis took to X to reveal his latest money-saving hack
Martin Lewis took to X to reveal his latest money-saving hack. Picture: Alamy

This latest warning comes after the Martin Lewis announced the best energy saving tips for this winter.

The Money Saving Expert team revealed that the public should make sure their home is insulated correctly and suggested using a boiler timer to manage their usage.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed

Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed

TV & Movies

University Students prepare for 2019-2020 academic year

The ultimate office set up for students in 2024

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl
When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan speaks out after JJ Slater relationship rumours

MAFS star Laura Vaughan breaks silence on JJ Slater 'romance'

TV & Movies

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £80,000

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £80,000

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals the real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson after being voted out

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson

TV & Movies

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has been evicted so far

TV & Movies

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

TV & Movies

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he's having another baby

Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he is expecting his second child

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity star reveals 'secret incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

I'm A Celebrity star hints at off-camera 'incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

TV & Movies

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: When is the Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

I'm A Celebrity: When is Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

TV & Movies

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Why Ant and Dec have to cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials

Why Ant and Dec cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: Rochelle Humes in tears as Marvin receives letter from home

I'm A Celebrity: Rochelle Humes in tears as Marvin receives her letter from home

TV & Movies