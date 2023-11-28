When is it going to snow? Met Office weather forecast

Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is it going to snow in the UK? Met Office latest weather forecast revealed.

The Met Office have revealed that the UK can expect snow and ice this week, with Yellow weather warnings issued for parts of the country.

After snow storms, polar blasts and some light snow already this autumn, wintery showers are set to bring hazardous conditions for the next few days.

Regions that will be affected by the weather include, Central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands, Eilean Siar, Orkney, Shetland, southwest Scotland, Lothian, Borders and Yorkshire and Humber.

The Yellow weather warning suggests that there may be icy patches which could lead to roads and railways being affected.

There are weather warnings in place for ice and snow. Picture: Alamy

When is it going to snow?

The Met Office have predicted that it is going to snow on Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th November.

Northern Scotland and North Eastern parts of England have a Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place from Tuesday 28th November at 17:00 until 11:00 on Wednesday 29th November.

There is another Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice in eastern parts of Scotland and England, which begins at 17:00 on Wednesday 29th November until 11:00 on Thursday 30th November.

Watch the Met Office weather forecast for this week here:

Snow and frost on the way in Met Office report

Met Office weather forecast

The Met Office have revealed the weather forecast for this week, stating:

"Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

"Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. Higher routes of north-east Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate."

Cold air across northern and eastern Europe bringing fresh snowfall and strong winds at times🌬️📉 pic.twitter.com/olTgqieNzZ — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2023

Next week's weather forecast has also been revealed, with the Met Office confirming:

"Through the latter part of the weekend and into the new week further wintry showers are expected across some northern areas, favouring north facing coastal spots.

"Further south there is potential for some rain and perhaps hill snow to spread across from the west for a time early in the coming week. Most wintry showers expected to ease by midweek.

"By the end of the coming week milder conditions are expected to develop with cloudier and windier spells bringing outbreaks of rain as the UK enters a more mild regime.

"There remains a possibility of further more settled spells with potential for temperatures to fall again with frosts and fog patches, but these limited to a day or two before further areas of rainfall likely move through."

