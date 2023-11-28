When is it going to snow? Met Office weather forecast

28 November 2023, 16:20

When is it going to snow? Met Office weather forecast
When is it going to snow? Met Office weather forecast. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is it going to snow in the UK? Met Office latest weather forecast revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have revealed that the UK can expect snow and ice this week, with Yellow weather warnings issued for parts of the country.

After snow storms, polar blasts and some light snow already this autumn, wintery showers are set to bring hazardous conditions for the next few days.

Regions that will be affected by the weather include, Central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands, Eilean Siar, Orkney, Shetland, southwest Scotland, Lothian, Borders and Yorkshire and Humber.

The Yellow weather warning suggests that there may be icy patches which could lead to roads and railways being affected.

There are weather warnings in place for ice and snow
There are weather warnings in place for ice and snow. Picture: Alamy

When is it going to snow?

The Met Office have predicted that it is going to snow on Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th November.

Northern Scotland and North Eastern parts of England have a Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place from Tuesday 28th November at 17:00 until 11:00 on Wednesday 29th November.

There is another Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice in eastern parts of Scotland and England, which begins at 17:00 on Wednesday 29th November until 11:00 on Thursday 30th November.

Watch the Met Office weather forecast for this week here:

Snow and frost on the way in Met Office report

Met Office weather forecast

The Met Office have revealed the weather forecast for this week, stating:

"Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

"Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. Higher routes of north-east Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate."

Next week's weather forecast has also been revealed, with the Met Office confirming:

"Through the latter part of the weekend and into the new week further wintry showers are expected across some northern areas, favouring north facing coastal spots.

"Further south there is potential for some rain and perhaps hill snow to spread across from the west for a time early in the coming week. Most wintry showers expected to ease by midweek.

"By the end of the coming week milder conditions are expected to develop with cloudier and windier spells bringing outbreaks of rain as the UK enters a more mild regime.

"There remains a possibility of further more settled spells with potential for temperatures to fall again with frosts and fog patches, but these limited to a day or two before further areas of rainfall likely move through."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Green aviation, stocks and deep tech

UK & World

Maddy Cusack: Sheffield United launch external investigation into midfielder's death

Wife of Ukrainian military spy chief in hospital after suspected poisoning with heavy metals

UK & World

Israel under pressure over next move in Gaza

UK & World

Four men appear in court over £4.8m gold toilet theft from Blenheim Palace

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Celebrities

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

TV & Movies

Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Celebrities

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen gives heartwarming answer when child asks if she believes in Santa Claus

Royals

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Celebrities

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

TV & Movies

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

TV & Movies

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Celebrities

Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year

Letters to Santa 2023: Royal Mail deadline date, template and how it works

Lifestyle