School closures UK: Full list of schools shutting due to snow

1 December 2023, 09:16

School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures
School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Full list of schools closed or opening late due to freezing conditions and snow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the Met Office forecast fresh snow and freezing temperatures for parts of the UK, some schools have made the decision to close on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, a number of schools decided to either close or open later due to the dangerous conditions, with more putting the same precautions in place for Friday.

As experts issue snow and ice alerts for large areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, schools in the Cornwall area are taking steps to keep their students and teachers safe.

Here's the full list of schools closed and opening late on Friday (1st December) across the UK.

The Met Office have issued snow and ice alerts for large areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland
The Met Office have issued snow and ice alerts for large areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

Remember, the best way to find out if your child's school is closed is to visit their website directly.

Durham

  • Blackhall Primary School
  • Cassop Primary School
  • Durham Blue Coat CE Junior School
  • Durham Trinity School
  • Easington Colliery Primary School
  • Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Primary School
  • Sedgefield Community College
  • Shotton Hall Primary School
  • Shotton Primary School
  • St Marys Catholic Primary School Wingate
  • Wellfield School
  • West Cornforth Primary School
  • Wingate Primary School

Cornwall

  • Boskenwyn School - Opening at 11am
  • Coverack Primary School - Opening at 10.30am
  • Doubletrees School - Opening at 11am
  • Fowey River Academy - Opening at 11:30am
  • Germoe School - Opening at 11am
  • Grade Ruan Primary School - Opening at 10:30am
  • Halwin School - Opening at 10am
  • Lanivet School - Opening at 10:30am
  • Lerryn School - Opening at 10:30am
  • Manaccan Primary School - Opening at 10:30am
  • Nine Maidens AP Academy - CLOSED
  • Pencoys School - Opening at 10am
  • Rosemellin Primary School - Opening at 10am
  • St. Day and Carharrack School - Opening at 10am
  • St. Keverne Primary School - Opening at 10:30am
  • South Petherwin Primary School - Opening at 10am
  • Stithians School - Opening at 11am
  • Treverbyn Academy - Opening at 10am
  • Trewidland Primary School - Opening at 10am
  • Trewirgie Infant School - Opening at 10am
  • Trewirgie Junior School - Opening at 10am
  • Truro Nursery School - Opening at 9:30am
  • Weeth Primary School - Opening at 10am
  • Whitemoor Academy - Opening at 10am

The Cornwall Council website tells locals: "If your child's school is not listed, we strongly recommend that you contact their school directly to find out if it is closed.

"If a school is closed this information should usually be available on the school’s website and / or their social media pages."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

EuroMillions: UK player would become country's third highest ever winner if they scoop tonight's £173m jackpot

UK & World

Key to solving mystery of remains found in Hampshire barn 'lies in France' after bones analysed

UK & World

Sandra Day O'Connor: First woman on US Supreme Court dies aged 93

UK & World

Formula 1 2024: Logan Sargeant completes next F1 season's grid as Williams driver retains seat

COP28: Rishi Sunak insists rollback of green plans not issue at climate summit

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Celebrities

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royal Family doesn't 'totally disapprove' of the series

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royals don't 'totally disapprove' of the series

TV & Movies

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on leaving I'm A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after leaving I'm A Celebrity

TV & Movies

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

Lifestyle

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

TV & Movies

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Celebrities

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

TV & Movies

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Celebrities

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has exited the jungle so far

TV & Movies

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Why did Jamie Lynn leave I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

TV & Movies