School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures

School closures UK: Full list of schools shutting due to snow
1 December 2023, 09:16
Full list of schools closed or opening late due to freezing conditions and snow.
As the Met Office forecast fresh snow and freezing temperatures for parts of the UK, some schools have made the decision to close on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, a number of schools decided to either close or open later due to the dangerous conditions, with more putting the same precautions in place for Friday.
As experts issue snow and ice alerts for large areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, schools in the Cornwall area are taking steps to keep their students and teachers safe.
Here's the full list of schools closed and opening late on Friday (1st December) across the UK.
Remember, the best way to find out if your child's school is closed is to visit their website directly.
Durham
- Blackhall Primary School
- Cassop Primary School
- Durham Blue Coat CE Junior School
- Durham Trinity School
- Easington Colliery Primary School
- Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Primary School
- Sedgefield Community College
- Shotton Hall Primary School
- Shotton Primary School
- St Marys Catholic Primary School Wingate
- Wellfield School
- West Cornforth Primary School
- Wingate Primary School
Cornwall
- Boskenwyn School - Opening at 11am
- Coverack Primary School - Opening at 10.30am
- Doubletrees School - Opening at 11am
- Fowey River Academy - Opening at 11:30am
- Germoe School - Opening at 11am
- Grade Ruan Primary School - Opening at 10:30am
- Halwin School - Opening at 10am
- Lanivet School - Opening at 10:30am
- Lerryn School - Opening at 10:30am
- Manaccan Primary School - Opening at 10:30am
- Nine Maidens AP Academy - CLOSED
- Pencoys School - Opening at 10am
- Rosemellin Primary School - Opening at 10am
- St. Day and Carharrack School - Opening at 10am
- St. Keverne Primary School - Opening at 10:30am
- South Petherwin Primary School - Opening at 10am
- Stithians School - Opening at 11am
- Treverbyn Academy - Opening at 10am
- Trewidland Primary School - Opening at 10am
- Trewirgie Infant School - Opening at 10am
- Trewirgie Junior School - Opening at 10am
- Truro Nursery School - Opening at 9:30am
- Weeth Primary School - Opening at 10am
- Whitemoor Academy - Opening at 10am
The Cornwall Council website tells locals: "If your child's school is not listed, we strongly recommend that you contact their school directly to find out if it is closed.
"If a school is closed this information should usually be available on the school’s website and / or their social media pages."
