School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures

By Alice Dear

Full list of schools closed or opening late due to freezing conditions and snow.

As the Met Office forecast fresh snow and freezing temperatures for parts of the UK, some schools have made the decision to close on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, a number of schools decided to either close or open later due to the dangerous conditions, with more putting the same precautions in place for Friday.

As experts issue snow and ice alerts for large areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, schools in the Cornwall area are taking steps to keep their students and teachers safe.

Here's the full list of schools closed and opening late on Friday (1st December) across the UK.

Remember, the best way to find out if your child's school is closed is to visit their website directly.

Durham

Blackhall Primary School

Cassop Primary School

Durham Blue Coat CE Junior School

Durham Trinity School

Easington Colliery Primary School

Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Primary School

Sedgefield Community College

Shotton Hall Primary School

Shotton Primary School

St Marys Catholic Primary School Wingate

Wellfield School

West Cornforth Primary School

Wingate Primary School

Cornwall

Boskenwyn School - Opening at 11am

Coverack Primary School - Opening at 10.30am

Doubletrees School - Opening at 11am

Fowey River Academy - Opening at 11:30am

Germoe School - Opening at 11am

Grade Ruan Primary School - Opening at 10:30am

Halwin School - Opening at 10am

Lanivet School - Opening at 10:30am

Lerryn School - Opening at 10:30am

Manaccan Primary School - Opening at 10:30am

Nine Maidens AP Academy - CLOSED

Pencoys School - Opening at 10am

Rosemellin Primary School - Opening at 10am

St. Day and Carharrack School - Opening at 10am

St. Keverne Primary School - Opening at 10:30am

South Petherwin Primary School - Opening at 10am

Stithians School - Opening at 11am

Treverbyn Academy - Opening at 10am

Trewidland Primary School - Opening at 10am

Trewirgie Infant School - Opening at 10am

Trewirgie Junior School - Opening at 10am

Truro Nursery School - Opening at 9:30am

Weeth Primary School - Opening at 10am

Whitemoor Academy - Opening at 10am

The Cornwall Council website tells locals: "If your child's school is not listed, we strongly recommend that you contact their school directly to find out if it is closed.

"If a school is closed this information should usually be available on the school’s website and / or their social media pages."

