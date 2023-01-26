Primary school forces kids to stand in cold without coats 'as punishment for chatting'

26 January 2023, 11:10

Children at a school in Hull were reportedly sent outside in the cold as a punishment for chatting
Children at a school in Hull were reportedly sent outside in the cold as a punishment for chatting. Picture: Getty/Google Maps
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Primary School has since apologised to parents and the children involved.

A Primary School in Hull has received backlash from parents after they forced some of their four-year-old students to stand in the cold as a punishment.

A family member of two students in the reception class told Hull Live that the children were sent outside without their coats after a few kids were caught chatting.

According to reports, the class were lined up inside without their coats, jumpers and cardigans on, when some of the kids were caught talking.

The children were then reportedly sent outside by a supervising teacher and forced to line up in the cold, leaving some of them "in tears" due to how "freezing" temperatures at the time.

Francis Askew Primary School have since apologised for the incident
Francis Askew Primary School have since apologised for the incident. Picture: Google Maps

The family member explained: "My niece and nephew are both four years old and attend the school. That day it was absolutely freezing, we had just had snow and it felt like -7C.

"They were dressed for inside so had no coats on, no jumpers or cardigans on, and were just wearing T-shirts. They were made to line-up outside in the cold, which brought some of them to tears because of how freezing it was."

Some of the children were reportedly left in tears as it was so cold (Stock Image)
Some of the children were reportedly left in tears as it was so cold (Stock Image). Picture: Getty

They continued: "I think they realised it was a mistake but didn't want to be a pushover, so left them there for over a minute before bringing them back in. We were informed at home time and CCTV showed what had happened.

"I just feel disgusted by it and so do the other parents. Everyone is reluctant to send their kids back and we would like my nephew to move to another class.

"When parents are at work, they shouldn't have to worry about their children. They should be safe with teachers - I don't want the school to just brush this behaviour under the rug."

The children were reportedly sent outside after some of the students were caught chatting (Stock Image)
The children were reportedly sent outside after some of the students were caught chatting (Stock Image). Picture: Getty

The school has since apologised about the incident.

A spokesperson for The Constellation Trust, which works with the school, confirmed that some children were sent outside for a short period of time.

A statement read: "The school took the concerns of parents very seriously. Children in EYFS are encouraged to use the outside space throughout the year.

"A small number of children were asked to line up outside for a brief period. The school have apologised to the parents of the children involved."

