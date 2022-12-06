School causes debate by banning toilet trips during lessons

A secondary school has been criticised by parents after reportedly banning students from going to the toilet during lessons.

A school in the UK has caused debate after banning pupils from visiting the bathroom during lessons.

It’s been reported that pupils at Patchway Community School in Bristol have been told they can only go to the toilet during morning break, lunchtime or at the end of school.

According to The Sun, the school wrote a letter to parents explaining the ‘new arrangements’ which include five sets of gender-neutral toilets being opened.

However, the five main toilet blocks are locked outside of the designated times, with toilets in reception that open all day ‘if urgent’.

Law student Lucy Cox, whose 14-year-old daughter goes to the school, told the Sun: “The school is depriving children of a basic human right and there are dozens of parents upset at the changes.

“Where else stops children from going to the toilet when they need to? It’s not only a right but it is also something which is a health concern with the school putting children’s health at risk from urinary tract infections."

She added: “How can a school with over 700 students be expected to use these five allocated bathrooms in that timeline? It is not possible.”

The mum-of-five went on to set up a Facebook page for parents to discuss the new rules.

In response to the backlash, a spokesperson for Patchway Community School said students ‘have access to toilets throughout the entire school day.’

“Students have more access to toilets than previously, as all toilets are now designated to year groups,” they told The Sun.

"The new measures ensure that toilet areas are safe and clean for all students to use throughout the school day.

"The current arrangements are a trial for the next term and constantly under review.

“These measures have been taken in response to student and parent requests and have globally been well received.”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Patchway Community School for comment.

