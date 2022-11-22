Nanny at £15,000-a-year training school reveals what it takes to raise a royal

Norland Nannies have been the childcarers of choice for the rich and famous for over a century. Picture: Getty

Norland Nannies, whose skills range from skiing and self-defence to speaking multiple languages, are a favourite of the Royal Family.

A student from the prestigious nanny-training school Norland College has opened up about what really goes into their highly-esteemed childcare course.

Matilda, 23, shared snippets of the rigorous training programme created by the famous institution, which has previously been taught to nannies working for the Royal Family, billionaires and Hollywood stars.

Kate and William famously employed a Norland Nanny to care for all three of their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And now this particular young student has revealed what each graduate goes through to become a 'real life Mary Poppins' to the super-elite.

Matilda, who began her course in September 2020, said: "We have such a diverse amount of training.

"It ranges from learning how to make baby a bath and formulas, to child drama and then the crazy stuff like skid pan training and self-defence.

"Being a part of the Norland brand does entail a lot more than a normal university. You have a lot more responsibilities for how you project yourself to the world.

"Everything you do has a repercussion for Norland, and it's gone 130 years with a phenomenal reputation, so I feel privileged to do that."

International demand can be so high for these specific nannies that salaries have soared, with some earning as much as £120,000 a year, not to mention perks including first-class travel and generous gifts.

But student Matilda, who is in her third year of training at the historic Bath college, insists it is not all about the money.

She added: "Norland Nannies are so in demand, even now when jobs are so hard to get, there's multiple places per student.

"You get to be part of something bigger, which I really love."

So how much does it cost to train as a royal-grade nanny? The annual tuition fees are £15,740, however most graduates will earn around £40,000 in their first year of work.

Prince George was famously cared for by a Norland Nanny. Picture: Getty

Speaking about how her learning is scheduled each week, she explained: "We split the course so we have two days for the Norland diploma, and two days where it's for the degree.

"The degree is very science based, like we have brain development lectures where we can see how children's brains are working.

"We learn about how raising children has changed throughout the years with evolution of pedagogical approaches and supporting theories, and how it is a far cry from the traditions we saw in the past.

"Combining all this has made me realise it truly does take a village to raise a child.

"Then our diploma is the practical side of things, like sewing and food nutrition.

"We cover amazing topics with guest lecturers coming in to talk about everything from neuroscience of child development, through to adopting anti-discriminatory practice and most recently creative emotionally supportive environments for children through emotion coaching.

"Then you have all your baby things where you learn about topping and tailing, baby formulas and how to make up a cot or pram.

"We even have self defence lessons every year too."

Norland Nannies have a famous uniform, which includes a brown dress with a bowler hat. Picture: Getty

The future nanny urged anyone considering the training course to grab the opportunity with both hands, adding: "We put a lot of weight on academic these days, but I'm really glad I made the change. I love every day, I've never been happier.

"It can be daunting for anyone going to apply, but Norland are so supportive and helpful the whole way through.

"I'd say to anyone considering it to just go for it."

