Martin Lewis warns of Christmas shopping law that could cost you £100s

Martin Lewis has warned families of a little known shopping law ahead of Christmas.

The Money Saving Expert hosted a very special festive episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on ITV this week.

And as people begin their Christmas shopping over the next few weeks, Martin urged people to check their rights around returns.

He revealed that if consumers buy gifts for their loved ones in store, they can’t guarantee a refund unless the item is faulty.

While many stores will allow you to get your money back if presented with a receipt, they are actually under no legal obligation to do so.

Martin explained: "Christmas shopping consumer rights, very important to know.

"You have a right to change your mind with items bought online, you do not have a right to change your mind with items bought in store.

"In store by law you can only return goods if they're faulty.

"If you buy something and it's the wrong size or wrong colour you have no automatic right to return it in store unless it's faulty."

Legally, the purchaser only has the right to return faulty goods which means if you get someone a gift they don’t like, shops can refuse to refund you for the item.

Elsewhere in the episode, Martin revealed a clever hack that could help you to drive down the price of your shopping.

He said: "Here's a trick, if you've got an account to shop, and there's something relatively expensive that you want to buy, put it in your online shopping basket and then walk away.

"Wait a couple of days, and if you're lucky they may give you a discount."

He later warned people to only buy things they actually want in the upcoming Black Friday sales.

He tweeted: "My Black Friday shopping memo...If you were going to buy it anyway and it's half price, you've saved 50%. If you weren't going to buy it, but do because it's half price you've wasted 100%."

