Martin Lewis warns of Christmas shopping law that could cost you £100s

18 November 2022, 11:51

The Money Saving Expert has shared tips on his Christmas Special of Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

Martin Lewis has warned families of a little known shopping law ahead of Christmas.

The Money Saving Expert hosted a very special festive episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on ITV this week.

And as people begin their Christmas shopping over the next few weeks, Martin urged people to check their rights around returns.

He revealed that if consumers buy gifts for their loved ones in store, they can’t guarantee a refund unless the item is faulty.

Martin Lewis on his ITV Money Show November 2022
Martin Lewis on his ITV Money Show November 2022. Picture: ITV

While many stores will allow you to get your money back if presented with a receipt, they are actually under no legal obligation to do so.

Martin explained: "Christmas shopping consumer rights, very important to know.

"You have a right to change your mind with items bought online, you do not have a right to change your mind with items bought in store.

"In store by law you can only return goods if they're faulty.

"If you buy something and it's the wrong size or wrong colour you have no automatic right to return it in store unless it's faulty."

Two women doing their Christmas shopping in the UK 2022
Two women doing their Christmas shopping in the UK 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Legally, the purchaser only has the right to return faulty goods which means if you get someone a gift they don’t like, shops can refuse to refund you for the item.

Elsewhere in the episode, Martin revealed a clever hack that could help you to drive down the price of your shopping.

He said: "Here's a trick, if you've got an account to shop, and there's something relatively expensive that you want to buy, put it in your online shopping basket and then walk away.

Martin Lewis has warned people about a little-known Christmas shopping rule
Martin Lewis has warned people about a little-known Christmas shopping rule. Picture: Getty Images

"Wait a couple of days, and if you're lucky they may give you a discount."

He later warned people to only buy things they actually want in the upcoming Black Friday sales.

He tweeted: "My Black Friday shopping memo...If you were going to buy it anyway and it's half price, you've saved 50%. If you weren't going to buy it, but do because it's half price you've wasted 100%."

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins' life away from Victoria Sugden character

Jill Scott had a cockroach in her ear on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity fans horrified as Jill Scott forced to get medical help after trial goes wrong

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I’m a Celebrity 2021: Danny Miller won last year's series

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2021 and what other stars have won? See the full list

I'm A Celebrity 2022

The Married at First Sight UK reunion is coming

Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special line-up revealed in first look

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed why it's best to keep your washing machine off between 4pm and 7pm

Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

Lifestyle

You could be fined for defrosting your car

Drivers could face £80 fine for clearing frost from their car in the wrong way

Lifestyle

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

You can now buy half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

Lifestyle

This hot water bottle pouch is a game changer

This £10 hot water bottle pouch has been called a ‘lifesaver’

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle

Primark's Christmas shopping bags can be used as wrapping paper

Primark Christmas bags designed to double up as wrapping paper

Christmas

A man has been criticised for leaving without paying the bill

‘I left a restaurant without paying for my food after waiting an hour’

Lifestyle

Would you be offended if you were asked to clean up after your baby in a cafe?

'A cafe worker handed me a dustpan and brush to clean up my baby's mess – should I be annoyed?'

Lifestyle

Neighbours is back with a brand new series

Neighbours set to return just months after being cancelled

Charlene White doesn't feel comfortable sleeping in the RV

Ant and Dec call out Charlene White to producers for 'rule-breaking'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Holly Willoughby is wearing a monochrome skirt from Mango

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her houndstooth pencil skirt from Mango

Celebrities

Boy George and Scarlette Douglas got into an argument on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity’s Boy George blasts Scarlette Douglas as ‘inappropriate’ as she brings up court case

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Which supermarkets are rationing their eggs and why is there an egg shortage?

Why is there an egg shortage and which supermarket have rations?

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed she kicked her best friend out of her wedding

'My best friend brought her crying toddler to my child-free wedding so I made her leave'

Lifestyle