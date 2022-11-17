Primark Christmas bags designed to double up as wrapping paper

17 November 2022, 14:56

Primark's Christmas shopping bags can be used as wrapping paper
Primark's Christmas shopping bags can be used as wrapping paper. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Primark is helping shoppers save money this Christmas was a simple but genius hack.

Christmas can be a very expensive time of year, and with the cost of living crisis continuing to affect millions across the UK, a simple way to save money around the festive season is very welcome.

And this time it is Primark who is helping out customers by doubling up their carrier bags as wrapping paper.

The retail giant's Christmas paper bags have been decorated with a simple red stripe which means customers can cut out the bags when they're done and use the paper as wrapping paper.

On the bags, at the top, Primark have written: "This bag makes great wrapping paper."

The Primark carrier bags have been decorated with a festive red stripe so they can be cut up and reused as wrapping paper
The Primark carrier bags have been decorated with a festive red stripe so they can be cut up and reused as wrapping paper. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

One woman, Fiona Spriggs, has already been using the genius hack and shared the results on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK.

Fiona shared a picture of the Primark bag on Facebook page as well as one of her beautifully wrapped presents.

One Primark shopper showed people how great the carrier bags double up as wrapping paper
One Primark shopper showed people how great the carrier bags double up as wrapping paper. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

People have been praising the woman for bringing the amazing hack to life and inspiring them to do the same.

One person commented on her post: "What a brilliant idea! Two uses out of one item and can be recycled after that’s a win win!"

