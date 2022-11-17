The moment Heart Breakfast turns on Christmas with Will Ferrell

17 November 2022, 08:22

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast for an extra special Christmas surprise.

Things got very festive on Heart Breakfast when Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Thursday morning.

The pair were there to chat about their brand new Christmas film Spirited which is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol.

But we couldn't let the pair go without involving them in a game of Countdown to Christmas with some of the Heart listeners.

This time around it was Claire and Asa's turn to answer five festive questions correctly in under 30 seconds in a bid to switch on one hour of Christmas songs.

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are starring in Spirited
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are starring in Spirited. Picture: Apple TV

And with Buddy the Elf actor Will sitting in the studio, the pair didn't disappoint and ended up getting through the questions with seconds to spare.

As Amanda got to work covering Will and Octavia in tinsel, Heart kicked off the festivities with Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

