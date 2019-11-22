Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

By Alice Dear

Shoppers are branding the tree “amazing” as they avoid nasty accidents this festive period.

Christmas trees are being put up all over the world as the big day gets closer and closer and the festive feeling creeps in.

However, for parents of mischievous children or cats and dogs, putting up your Christmas tree is just an invitation for broken baubles and a lot of mess.

But now, Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents.

The ‘Half Parasol Christmas Tree’ comes in a green shade as well as white, and will cost you only £30.

The tree has been designed with the bottom half of the tree free of pines, while the top is still lush and festive.

You can decorate the top half with baubles, and tie fairy lights around the bare part of the tree.

Argos have created the half tree “so your perfectly places baubles are out of reach from cats and curious kids”.

They also add that the emptiness at the bottom means there’s more room for presents, if you’re feeling generous.

So far, shoppers are in love with the Christmas tree, which they have branded “amazing”, “easy” and “perfect”.

People are raving about the item on Argos’ reviews section, with one person commenting: “After having numerous Christmas trees destroyed by my two cats, I decided this year to look around for more ‘cat friendly’ Christmas trees and found this one.

“I felt that it was a bit expensive but I thought I'd try it and see what happened. The tree is excellent , easy to assemble & looks very full when all the branches have been brought out. My two cats left the tree alone and didn't even attempt to climb up it, result!”

Some people are falling in love with the tree simply for it’s funky design, and not because of children or pets.

One woman wrote in the reviews: “I have loved this. It is the first artificial tree I have ever had, always insisting on a real one. However, I chose this for its elegance and look. Nothing to do with pets or toddlers..

“I would definitely recommend this artistic version of a tree. It looked amazing and was commented on by many people.”

