Zara Tindall's sweet nicknames for Mike revealed in adorable I'm A Celebrity letter

21 November 2022, 08:18 | Updated: 21 November 2022, 08:32

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Royal Zara Tindall penned a letter for her husband Mike Tindall on I'm A Celebrity where she revealed a sweet nickname.

The I’m A Celebrity campmates got a treat when they received sweet letters from home on Sunday evening.

And Zara Tindall's message for her husband Mike revealed a lot about their relationship as she called him by two nicknames.

Mike is the first ever member of the royal family to take part in the ITV show, with Zara becoming the first ever royal to write a letter from home.

In the letter, Zara calls her husband 'my love', while their children, Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and one-year-old Lucas, call him ‘papa’.

Mike Tindall was read a letter by his wife Zara on I'm A Celeb
Mike Tindall was read a letter by his wife Zara on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

The adorable letter read: "Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x."

And fans at home loved the sweet message, as one person wrote on Twitter: “Awwww Zara wrote a letter for Mike, so sweet #ImACeleb.”

“Mike’s letter from zara #ImACeleb,” said another followed by crying faces.

Mike and Zara first met each other in Australia in a bar while Mike was playing rugby for England in the 2003 World Cup.

Mike and Zara Tindall married in 2011
Mike and Zara Tindall married in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Explaining their first meeting, Mike previously said: "I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final. I was p****d off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney].

They’d met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting. Best decision of Clive Woodward’s life."

He added: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed."

