I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity's Scarlette, Owen and Babatunde took part in what fans are calling the show's easiest trial ever.

I'm A Celebrity viewers have called out Babatunde for "cheating" in the most recent trial.

During Thursday night's show, Scarlette, Owen and Babatunde were selected to take on the trial to earn food for camp after Matt, Sue and Jill were treated to a surf and turf BBQ on the beach.

The trial saw the tree contestants put their heads into plastic boxes which were then filled with frogs, snakes and rats.

While dealing with the critters, Scarlette, Owen and Babatunde had to feed the stars along a rope into a box, however, many viewers noticed – not only how easy the trial was – but also that Babatunde appeared to be cheating.

Babatunde tucks his head out of the box to avoid frogs in the Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV

During the trial, Babatunde had his head in a box with frogs, which he has admitted to being scared of, however, at certain points he appeared to have half his face out of the box.

Viewers of the hit show were quick to call the comedian out, with one commenting: "Only half of Babatunde’s face was actually in there."

Another wrote: "Why is Babatunde allowed to pull half his face back through the hole?", while a third added: "Babatunde was cheating he didn't have his head fully up!"

Scarlette, Owen and Babatunde pass stars to one another to gain food for camp. Picture: ITV

People were also annoyed at the trial which they branded the "easiest" the show has ever seen.

One viewer posted online: "That was the easiest trial I’ve ever seen in my life??? #ImACeleb"

Another shared: "[They are] celebrating getting eight stars on the easiest trial ever 🤣🤣🤣"

