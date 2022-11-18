I’m A Celebrity fans horrified as Jill Scott forced to get medical help after trial goes wrong

Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took on the latest I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

Things didn’t go to plan on I’m A Celebrity last night when Jill Scott was forced to get medical help.

On Thursday evening’s show, Jill, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner were chosen to take part in the ‘Scareground’ Trial.

There were three challenges, with Lioness Jill going for the Unlucky Dip, Mike taking part in the Critter Carousel, and Hollyoaks star Owen trying his luck with the Fiendish Ferris Wheel.

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of critters involved in the trials, with Mike getting covered in green ants and Owen getting dunked in a tank of yabbies, eels and mudcrabs.

Jill Scott took part in an I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

But following the challenge, poor Jill was forced to seek medical help when she realised a creepy crawly had gotten stuck in her ear.

The football star shouted: "I’ve just got a cockroach stuck in my ear!"

A medic then rushed on camera to remove the insect as Jill said: “Come to the jungle they said, it would be fun…”

Host Ant replied: “Jill, that was bigger than the one Fatima Whitbread had up her nose!”

Staying calm during the process, Jill added: “I can hear now! Right, how did we do?!"

Jill Scott was forced to get medical help on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Fans were horrified by the trial, with one writing on Twitter: "How cool was Jill when that cockroach was in her EAR."

Another said: "poor Jill, shouldn't they have ear plugs for H & S reasons?"

"Jill, never makes a fuss...even with a cockroach in her ear!,” wrote a third.

A fourth added: “A cockroach in Jill's ear but she is still calm and collected. Respect for a queen. #ImACeleb.”

While a fifth commented: "THERE WAS A COCKROACH IN HER EAR AND SHE JUST CALMLY SAID IT WAS IN THERE? I'd have SCREAMED."

The size of the cockroach in Jill’s Ear #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/p3EomvsZik — Elle 🌻 (@ElleHoying) November 17, 2022

Gotta love Jill. There's a cockroach in my ear. But still smashed it. Totally deserves the bbq #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Elle (@officerjanfan) November 17, 2022

After the trio successfully won the challenge, three winners were picked out and Matt Hancock, Sue Cleaver and Jill were able to enjoy a beach BBQ.

After the campmates were told about the reward, Matt told Jill: “You really, really deserve this after what you went through. And the fact that you’re so hungry.”

