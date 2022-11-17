I'm A Celebrity’s Boy George blasts Scarlette Douglas as ‘inappropriate’ as she brings up court case

Boy George was left furious this week when his I'm A Celebrity co-star Scarlette Douglas brought up his arrest on camera.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were shocked on Wednesday evening when Boy George snapped at Scarlette Douglas.

The pair got into a heated discussion when Scarlette brought up his much publicised arrest and time in jail on camera.

In 2009, Boy George was sentenced to 15 months in jail for the false imprisonment and assault of Norwegian model Audun Carlsen.

The 61-year-old was released after four months and has been touring ever since.

Boy George and Scarlette Douglas got into a heated discussion. Picture: ITV

Referencing the incident, Scarlette asked Boy George in camp: "What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

Clearly irritated, he snapped: “That’s not true," as Scarlette replied: “I don’t know the story, I just heard radiator, handcuffs…”

Boy George continued: “It’s not true, no radiators. Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up.”

While Scarlette attempted to apologise, Boy George responded: "Sometimes these things, they go into the ether, and people keep saying them and they become folklore.”

He went on to criticise Scarlette in the Bush Telegraph, as he said: “Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually.

Boy George in the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2022. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

“I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

Back in camp, Scarlette said: “I don’t even know what the full story was, I just remember hearing handcuffs and radiator.”

Despite calling the question ‘inappropriate’, Karma Chameleon Boy George went on to go into details about the case.

He said: “Good job I know what the full story was. The best way to explain my thing, Scarlette, if I beat someone up there would be photographs.

“And there were none, because it didn’t happen. So when you beat someone up, the first thing the police do is take a photograph and they show them in court.

"There was no photos because I didn’t do that. But I did do one thing. I did handcuff him, yeah. Because I’d handcuffed the guy I’d already assaulted him.

“So, when I said ‘I did it’, I thought, I’ll tell the truth they’ll let me go home. I went to prison for four months. I was on tag for four months as well.”

He added that the people in prison ‘loved me,’ and ‘literally thanked me when I left.’

Viewers at home had a lot to say, with many branding him a ‘hypocrite’ on Twitter.

One person wrote: “Boy George getting mad at Scarlette for asking a question we all wanted the answers to #ImACeleb.”

Read more