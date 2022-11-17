I'm A Celebrity’s Boy George blasts Scarlette Douglas as ‘inappropriate’ as she brings up court case

17 November 2022, 08:22 | Updated: 17 November 2022, 08:57

Boy George was left furious this week when his I'm A Celebrity co-star Scarlette Douglas brought up his arrest on camera.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were shocked on Wednesday evening when Boy George snapped at Scarlette Douglas.

The pair got into a heated discussion when Scarlette brought up his much publicised arrest and time in jail on camera.

In 2009, Boy George was sentenced to 15 months in jail for the false imprisonment and assault of Norwegian model Audun Carlsen.

The 61-year-old was released after four months and has been touring ever since.

Boy George and Scarlette Douglas got into a heated discussion
Boy George and Scarlette Douglas got into a heated discussion. Picture: ITV

Referencing the incident, Scarlette asked Boy George in camp: "What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

Clearly irritated, he snapped: “That’s not true," as Scarlette replied: “I don’t know the story, I just heard radiator, handcuffs…”

Boy George continued: “It’s not true, no radiators. Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up.”

While Scarlette attempted to apologise, Boy George responded: "Sometimes these things, they go into the ether, and people keep saying them and they become folklore.”

He went on to criticise Scarlette in the Bush Telegraph, as he said: “Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually.

Boy George in the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2022
Boy George in the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2022. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

“I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

Back in camp, Scarlette said: “I don’t even know what the full story was, I just remember hearing handcuffs and radiator.”

Despite calling the question ‘inappropriate’, Karma Chameleon Boy George went on to go into details about the case.

He said: “Good job I know what the full story was. The best way to explain my thing, Scarlette, if I beat someone up there would be photographs.

“And there were none, because it didn’t happen. So when you beat someone up, the first thing the police do is take a photograph and they show them in court.

"There was no photos because I didn’t do that. But I did do one thing. I did handcuff him, yeah. Because I’d handcuffed the guy I’d already assaulted him.

“So, when I said ‘I did it’, I thought, I’ll tell the truth they’ll let me go home. I went to prison for four months. I was on tag for four months as well.”

He added that the people in prison ‘loved me,’ and ‘literally thanked me when I left.’

Viewers at home had a lot to say, with many branding him a ‘hypocrite’ on Twitter.

One person wrote: “Boy George getting mad at Scarlette for asking a question we all wanted the answers to #ImACeleb.”

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight UK reunion is coming

Married At First Sight UK Christmas special line-up revealed in first look

Married at First Sight

Neighbours is back with a brand new series

Neighbours set to return just months after being cancelled

Charlene White doesn't feel comfortable sleeping in the RV

Ant and Dec call out Charlene White to producers for 'rule-breaking'

Holly Willoughby is wearing a monochrome skirt from Mango

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her houndstooth pencil skirt from Mango

Celebrities

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

Trending on Heart

Which supermarkets are rationing their eggs and why is there an egg shortage?

Why is there an egg shortage and which supermarket have rations?

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed she kicked her best friend out of her wedding

'My best friend brought her crying toddler to my child-free wedding so I made her leave'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed a bauble hack

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Christmas tree bauble hack

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get £200

Martin Lewis reveals how to get £200 free cash in time for Christmas

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Sally Walsh starred in Emmerdale in 1997

Who did Sally Walsh play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

I'm A Celebrity 2022 camp revealed

Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed 2022? The Australia jungle location revealed

Ant and Dec seemingly made a mistake on I'm A Celeb

I'm a Celebrity fans baffled as they spot Ant and Dec trial blunder

A woman built an adjoining door to her ex-husband's house [STOCK IMAGE]

‘I live next door to my ex because it’s the best way to raise our daughter’

Lifestyle

Mrs Doutfire will officially open at London's Shaftesbury Theatre on 12th May 2023

Mrs Doubtfire musical opening in the West End May 2023

A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit...

Disturbing fan theory about The Holiday will change the way you see the film

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2022 finish?

A new pavement in the UK will charge your phone

UK town has a pavement that can charge your phone when you walk on it

Lifestyle

Boy George has been spotted stealing Seann Walsh's chair in the camp

I'm A Celebrity viewers turn on Boy George after noticing 'annoying' habit

A mum has said she wants to return her daughter's Christmas presents

'My daughter found my Christmas list so now I want to return all her presents'

Christmas