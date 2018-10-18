Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Australian jungle location revealed

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 is due to hit our screens this November. But where is the celebrity reality show filmed?

I'm A Celeb 2018 is on the horizon as a brand new bunch of celebrities gear up to head to Australia for the upcoming series.

The reality show, which is rumoured to start in mid-November, is yet to confirm the official line-up, but ITV have announced Holly Willoughby to front the show alongside new father Declan Donnelly, whilst Ant McPartlin continues his recovery.

But where is I'm A Celeb filmed? Here's everything you need to know about the location.

I'm A Celebrity is currently filmed in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales, in Australia.

The first series was actually filmed elsewhere - near Cairns, Queensland.

Whilst the celebrity camp is actually located in the heart of the national park, there have been modifications to the surroundings; last year it was revealed that there are a lot of 'fake props' that make up the set.

Women's Own Magazine discovered that some of the rocks in Springbrook National Park are actually papier-mâché, whilst the famous shower used by bikini-clad celebrities is also an artificial installation.

The famous fall is actually turned off for three hours each day, between 3-6pm.

Once out of the jungle, the celebs stay nearby at a five-star hotel named Palazzo Versace Australia, whilst the rest of the series continues.