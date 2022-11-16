I'm a Celebrity fans baffled as they spot Ant and Dec trial blunder

16 November 2022, 08:18 | Updated: 16 November 2022, 08:32

I'm A Celebrity fans noticed a mistake made by Ant and Dec during last night's show.

I’m A Celebrity viewers noticed Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s blunder last night.

The shots were introducing the ‘Shrieky Clean’ challenge, which saw Mike Tindall, Charlene White and Seann Walsh try to secure Dingo Dollars for the camp.

But as the pair cut away to the challenge, Ant said that Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver would be taking part.

Noticing the mistake, one person wrote on Twitter: "Am I hearing things or did Dec say Sue not Charlene?"

Ant and Dec appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2022
Ant and Dec appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

Someone else said: "Yeah just realised Dec said Sue was part of the deals on wheels and not Charlene."

Sharing a picture of Ant and Dec laughing, a third person wrote: "Now let’s confuse the nation by saying sue instead of Charlene."

A fourth commented: “Are my eyes deceiving me or is that Charlene not Sue?”, while a fifth added: "Sorry but did Ant and Dec say Sue, Seann and Mike — it’s Charlene though."

Ant and Dec later apologised for the mistake, with Dec jokingly blaming Ant.

"That was of course Charlene in the challenge not Sue, like Ant said just before,” he asked, adding: "How did you make that mistake?" To which Ant replied: "Give over."

Mike Tindall, Charlene White and Seann Walsh taking part in an I'm A Celeb trial
Mike Tindall, Charlene White and Seann Walsh taking part in an I'm A Celeb trial. Picture: ITV

During the trial, Mike, Seann and Charlene were tasked with keeping a room 'squeaky clean’.

This means they had to clear the room of all items, including letters and ping pong balls.

Luckily, they managed to complete the challenge and took a trip to visit Kiosk Kev to bag the camp some treats.

After the celebs answered a question correctly, they successfully won some Jelly Babies for camp.

Elsewhere in the episode Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatunde Aleshe all took part in the latest bush tucker trial which saw them passing stars to each other whilst standing inside a large Angel of the North replica.

But Ant and Dec were left shouting at the campmates in frustration as Babatunde kept dropping the stars, with the campmates only securing three of the 11 stars.

Back in the studio, Dec joked: "Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, what a performance. Three pathetic stars."

Ant added: "Yeah their names are George, Baba and Chris."

"Baba was really upset with his performance. He's carried his disappointment back into the camp, he just needs to drop it", Dec said.

Ant replied: "He'll have no problem with dropping it, my friend. Wasn't he awful?"

