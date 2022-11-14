I'm A Celebrity 2022: When is the first vote off and when is the final?

14 November 2022, 09:40

When is the first I'm A Celebrity vote off?
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

When is the first I'm A Celebrity vote off? Everything we know about the ITV schedule...

I’m a Celebrity is back and better than ever this year.

Not only are Ant and Dec back in Australia for the first time in two years, but they have also welcomed some of the biggest stars the show has ever seen.

Poor Olivia Attwood has already been forced to leave the jungle just 24 hours into the series after recieving worrying blood test results.

But now viewers have been wondering when they will be able to start voting contestants out of camp. Here’s what we know…

When is the first I’m A Celeb vote off?

Previous seasons see celebs being voted off around the ten day mark, which would be Wednesday 16th November.

Last year, former Strictly Come Dancing judge and choreographer Arlene Phillips was the first to leave after 13 days in the show.

Kadeena Cox was voted off just one day later, before stars then left on the following days.

This means that the first star could be heading home towards the end of the week.

It looks like former health secretary Matt Hancock could be the first to leave after being voted for every single Bushtucker trial.

A source told the Express: "Things can change quickly in camp, especially if someone was to quit, but at the moment we look all set for evictions to begin from Friday."

They added: "So much has been made of [Matt] wanting to look human and how he told the group in the camp he wants our forgiveness.

"We will find out soon if some people forgive him and if they are willing to vote to save him and keep his jungle journey going."

Three celebrities will eventually make it to the last episode as finalists, with one then being crowned the queen or king of jungle.

When is the I’m A Celebrity final?

I'm A Celeb is expected to run over around three weeks, with previous series airing for between 19 and 22 episodes.

This means the final is thought to be taking place around 27 November.

