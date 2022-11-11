Matt Hancock tells I’m a Celebrity campmates he ‘messed up’ as he opens up on affair

Matt Hancock has opened up about his affair on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

I'm A Celebrity campmate Matt Hancock has said there was 'no excuse' for the actions that led to his resignation as health secretary.

Matt Hancock has opened up about his affair for the first time on I’m A Celebrity.

The former health secretary was forced to resign in June 2021 when he was photographed kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo during lockdown.

And last night, Matt acknowledged there was “no excuse” for breaking the rules, but insisted he ‘fell in love’.

Speaking to comedian Babatunde Aleshe, he revealed it was ‘really tough’ when his affair came to light.

Matt Hancock opening up about his affair to Babatunde Aleshe. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The 44-year-old said: “I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right?” he said.

“That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

Babatunde, 36, told him: “You didn’t just ‘fell in love’, you were grabbing booty, bruv.”

Asked whether he was still with his aide following his break up from his wife of 15 years Martha Hoyer Millar, he replied: “With Gina? Yeah very much so, yeah, totally.

“That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas also quizzed him on his actions as the pair did chores around camp.

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo in 2021. Picture: Alamy

She said; "I want to say this morning as I don't like to leave things in...

"A lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset - emotions are running high.

"We are not going to ever exclude anyone. We want to make sure that everyone's a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I'm sure you understand why."

She continued: "It was hard. A lot of people had difficult times.

"And then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them, I think was a big slap in the face for everyone."

To which Matt replied: "Look, I know how people felt. That's why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you."

This comes after Matt took part in a Bushtucker trial called tentacles of terror after making his debut in the camp on Wednesday.

The challenge saw him trapped inside an octopus-shaped cage full of underwater critters.

Matt successfully collected 11 stars as the structure was lowered into the water, which resulted in him winning a full meal for all his co-stars.

But there’s no rest for the former MP as the public voted for Matt and Boy George, to take on the first eating challenge of the series on Friday.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly teased that the pair would be eating at La Cucaracha Café (Cockroach cafe).

