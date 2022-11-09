I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec mock Matt Hancock's promo video

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec candidly reacted the the video of Matt Hancock announcing he was entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec confirmed the news that Matt Hancock was entering the Australian jungle earlier this week.

The announcement was made with a short video of the former Health Secretary getting ready for the show, which played at the end of Tuesday night's episode.

In the video, Matt can be seen putting his jungle uniform on before looking up at the camera and smiling.

Now, Ant and Dec have candidly spoken about how they reacted to the promo video, with the duo mocking the MP's show debut.

Matt Hancock smiles to camera as he announces he is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

In an Instagram live which was posted following Tuesday's show, the pair can be seen talking about the video and reacting to people's comments.

Ant can be seen scanning the comments from fans before turning to Dec and saying: "Someone has just said 'Matt's smile at the end', I know what they mean!"

Ant and Dec laugh together as they mock Matt Hancock's promo video. Picture: Instagram/Ant and Dec

He then went on to mimic how Matt Hancock put his hat on and smiled to camera, saying: "I recon a lot of people were shouting at the telly."

Dec appeared to agree with the comments and Ant's reaction, laughing as the pair shared their thoughts on the latest announcement.

Read more: