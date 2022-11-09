I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec mock Matt Hancock's promo video

9 November 2022, 16:33

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec candidly reacted the the video of Matt Hancock announcing he was entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec confirmed the news that Matt Hancock was entering the Australian jungle earlier this week.

The announcement was made with a short video of the former Health Secretary getting ready for the show, which played at the end of Tuesday night's episode.

In the video, Matt can be seen putting his jungle uniform on before looking up at the camera and smiling.

Now, Ant and Dec have candidly spoken about how they reacted to the promo video, with the duo mocking the MP's show debut.

Matt Hancock smiles to camera as he announces he is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Matt Hancock smiles to camera as he announces he is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

In an Instagram live which was posted following Tuesday's show, the pair can be seen talking about the video and reacting to people's comments.

Ant can be seen scanning the comments from fans before turning to Dec and saying: "Someone has just said 'Matt's smile at the end', I know what they mean!"

Ant and Dec laugh together as they mock Matt Hancock's promo video
Ant and Dec laugh together as they mock Matt Hancock's promo video. Picture: Instagram/Ant and Dec

He then went on to mimic how Matt Hancock put his hat on and smiled to camera, saying: "I recon a lot of people were shouting at the telly."

Dec appeared to agree with the comments and Ant's reaction, laughing as the pair shared their thoughts on the latest announcement.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

First look at Matt Hancock doing Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity

First look at Matt Hancock struggling with Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen together in 2021

Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

Celebrities

Babatunde taking on the Horrifying Heights trial on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity fans call Babatúndé Aléshé's trial 'unfair’

Holly Willoughby is wearing a burgandy dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Bill Treacher has passed away aged 92

EastEnders star Bill Treacher's career as he dies aged 92

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed a trick to help you save £1000

Martin Lewis explains ‘no brainer’ boiler tip that could help you save £100

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's put her Christmas tree up

Stacey Solomon shocks fans as she puts up Christmas tree six weeks early

Celebrities

Peter Kay has announced a residency at the O2

Peter Kay makes history as he announces monthly residency

Celebrities

Charlene and Boy George got into an argument

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George criticised as he calls Charlene White 'controlling'

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return to our screens at the later time of 9:15pm this evening

What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today

Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

Parenting

A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails

‘I wanted Christmas nails but people say they look like bricks’

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity fans are calling for Sue Cleaver to have more airtime

I'm A Celebrity fans baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘goes missing’ from episode

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first baby

Rebel Wilson baby details: Star welcomes daughter via surrogate

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has opened up about leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Olivia Attwood ‘heartbroken’ as she breaks silence on quitting I’m A Celebrity