First look at Matt Hancock struggling with Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity

9 November 2022, 13:38

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh take part in their first Bushtucker Trial of the series in tonight's I'm A Celebrity.

Matt Hancock, 44, will enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle in tonight's show alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Before entering the camp to meet their co-stars, including Charlene White, Boy George and Mike Tindall, the pair have to complete a Busktucker Trial.

In a first look from tonight's episode, you can see the former Health Secretary taking part in 'Beastly Burrow' as he attempts to collect stars for his campmates.

The footage shows Hancock crawling underground in a very small tunnel which appears to be pitch black.

Matt Hancock takes part in his first Bushtucker Trial after entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Matt Hancock takes part in his first Bushtucker Trial after entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

As he works with Seann to make his way through the tunnel, insects can be seen pouring onto his back.

In one moment, Ant and Dec can be seen bursting into laughter, teasing a truly hilarious trial.

Ant and Dec laugh as they watch Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh take part in the Bushtucker Trial
Ant and Dec laugh as they watch Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh take part in the Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV

Matt and Seann's entrance into the I'm A Celebrity camp was teased during Tuesday night's show when presenters Ant and Dec told the campmates that there would be two new arrivals.

In a video preview shown during last night's episode, Matt Hancock can be seen telling the cameras: "People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium."

Matt Hancock poses for official I'm A Celebrity pictures after signing on to the series
Matt Hancock poses for official I'm A Celebrity pictures after signing on to the series. Picture: ITV

He went on: “I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias, but I’m about to find out.”

Matt added that he was "hoping that he can win some stars for the camp" but said that he was "most looking forward" to "being himself".

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen together in 2021

Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

Celebrities

Babatunde taking on the Horrifying Heights trial on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity fans call Babatúndé Aléshé's trial 'unfair’

Holly Willoughby is wearing a burgandy dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Bill Treacher has passed away aged 92

EastEnders star Bill Treacher's career as he dies aged 92

Charlene and Boy George got into an argument

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George criticised as he calls Charlene White 'controlling'

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed a trick to help you save £1000

Martin Lewis explains ‘no brainer’ boiler tip that could help you save £100

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's put her Christmas tree up

Stacey Solomon shocks fans as she puts up Christmas tree six weeks early

Celebrities

Peter Kay has announced a residency at the O2

Peter Kay makes history as he announces monthly residency

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return to our screens at the later time of 9:15pm this evening

What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today

Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

Parenting

A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails

‘I wanted Christmas nails but people say they look like bricks’

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity fans are calling for Sue Cleaver to have more airtime

I'm A Celebrity fans baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘goes missing’ from episode

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first baby

Rebel Wilson baby details: Star welcomes daughter via surrogate

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has opened up about leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Olivia Attwood ‘heartbroken’ as she breaks silence on quitting I’m A Celebrity

A man has been praised for not moving seats on a plane

Man refuses to switch airplane seats so dad can sit next to his son

Lifestyle