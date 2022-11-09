First look at Matt Hancock struggling with Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh take part in their first Bushtucker Trial of the series in tonight's I'm A Celebrity.

Matt Hancock, 44, will enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle in tonight's show alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Before entering the camp to meet their co-stars, including Charlene White, Boy George and Mike Tindall, the pair have to complete a Busktucker Trial.

In a first look from tonight's episode, you can see the former Health Secretary taking part in 'Beastly Burrow' as he attempts to collect stars for his campmates.

The footage shows Hancock crawling underground in a very small tunnel which appears to be pitch black.

Matt Hancock takes part in his first Bushtucker Trial after entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

As he works with Seann to make his way through the tunnel, insects can be seen pouring onto his back.

In one moment, Ant and Dec can be seen bursting into laughter, teasing a truly hilarious trial.

Ant and Dec laugh as they watch Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh take part in the Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV

Matt and Seann's entrance into the I'm A Celebrity camp was teased during Tuesday night's show when presenters Ant and Dec told the campmates that there would be two new arrivals.

In a video preview shown during last night's episode, Matt Hancock can be seen telling the cameras: "People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium."

Matt Hancock poses for official I'm A Celebrity pictures after signing on to the series. Picture: ITV

He went on: “I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias, but I’m about to find out.”

Matt added that he was "hoping that he can win some stars for the camp" but said that he was "most looking forward" to "being himself".

Read more: