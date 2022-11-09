I'm A Celebrity fans call Babatúndé Aléshé's trial 'unfair’

Viewers have claimed Babatúndé Aléshé should have been given extra time during his terrifying I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

I’m A Celebrity viewers were horrified during Babatúndé Aléshé’s trial on Tuesday as he had to overcome his fear of heights.

After bailing out of the very first plank challenge on Sunday, the Celebrity Gogglebox star was voted to do a very scary Bushtucker trial called Horrifying Heights.

While suspended several metres above the ground, Babatúndé had to collect stars from boxes attached onto a rotating disk.

Despite the rain lashing down, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were impressed when the 34-year-old managed to conquer his fears and win nine stars for camp.

Babatunde Aleshe taking part in Horrifying Heights on I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

But fans at home were less happy with the trial, as many complained that the weather and slippery surfaces made it almost impossible to collect all 10 stars in 10 minutes.

“That rain tho???? Surely they should have cancelled this challenge,” one person wrote.

Someone else said: “Anyone else think given the rain and how slippery it is Babatunde should be allowed to crawl.”

Another commented: “With this rain surely there should’ve been exemptions here? Extra time, delay the trial? That rain is so unsafe.”

While a fourth said: “Surely that’s not health and safety in that rain.”

Ant and Dec watching Babatunde take part in I'm A Celebrity trial 2022. Picture: ITV

Other’s suggested Ant and Dec should have given Babatúndé extra time, with someone else Tweeting: “#ImACeleb They could have given Babatunde extra time due to the rain ...."

Another commented: "Erm, it's pouring with rain. Extra time would have been nice! #ImACeleb."

While someone else wrote: "The fact that they’re not giving him extra time even though it’s literally a full on storm, genuinely evil #ImACeleb."

This comes after it was revealed Olivia Attwood had been forced to leave I’m A Celebrity after just 24 hours.

The Love Island star had to withdraw from the reality show on medical grounds, with a rep adding the public ‘will hear the truth from her in due course’.

A spokesman said in a statement: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

"She dreamed of doing I'm A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short.

"Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.”

