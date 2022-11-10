Olivia Attwood reveals fresh details on why she left I'm A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood's representatives have denied reports she left the jungle because of covid rules. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Olivia Attwood has confirmed that she did not leave the I'm A Celebrity jungle due to covid restrictions.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were left shocked on Monday when it was announced Olivia Attwood had left the jungle.

The Love Island star left the show over medical issues and has said in a public statement that she will reveal the truth in due course.

Since then, there have been reports and speculation that Olivia's exit was down to the show's strict covid rules.

The Mirror reported that ITV bosses feared that she could infect the other campmates after leaving the show for health checks.

Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I'm A Celebrity earlier this week. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, a TV insider told The Sun: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series."

They added: "Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair.

“As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”

However, these reports have since been denied by representatives of Olivia who said in a statement: "For clarity, Olivia did not leave the jungle due to covid reasons."

A friend close to Olivia told the press: "The show is very covid safe but the so-called bubble is not the same as it was in Wales.

"Mike Tindall was seen trying to throw a production member into the sea on the first day. He hugged her and was in complete contact with her and nothing was said.

"Other celebs are also coming into close contact with camera crew and production who come and go from site every day and are out at night as normal.

"It is very different to Wales when Richard Madeley wasn't allowed back for breaking the bubble."

Olivia Attwood told fans she will be explaining her reason for leaving I'm A Celebrity soon. Picture: ITV

Olivia promised fans she will reveal why she had to leave the jungle in a statement released after her exit.

It read: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I'm A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will back on your screens in the new year."

