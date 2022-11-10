Olivia Attwood reveals fresh details on why she left I'm A Celebrity

10 November 2022, 11:55

Olivia Attwood's representatives have denied reports she left the jungle because of covid rules
Olivia Attwood's representatives have denied reports she left the jungle because of covid rules. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Olivia Attwood has confirmed that she did not leave the I'm A Celebrity jungle due to covid restrictions.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were left shocked on Monday when it was announced Olivia Attwood had left the jungle.

The Love Island star left the show over medical issues and has said in a public statement that she will reveal the truth in due course.

Since then, there have been reports and speculation that Olivia's exit was down to the show's strict covid rules.

The Mirror reported that ITV bosses feared that she could infect the other campmates after leaving the show for health checks.

Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I'm A Celebrity earlier this week
Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I'm A Celebrity earlier this week. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, a TV insider told The Sun: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series."

They added: "Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair.

“As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”

Related video:

However, these reports have since been denied by representatives of Olivia who said in a statement: "For clarity, Olivia did not leave the jungle due to covid reasons."

A friend close to Olivia told the press: "The show is very covid safe but the so-called bubble is not the same as it was in Wales.

"Mike Tindall was seen trying to throw a production member into the sea on the first day. He hugged her and was in complete contact with her and nothing was said.

"Other celebs are also coming into close contact with camera crew and production who come and go from site every day and are out at night as normal.

"It is very different to Wales when Richard Madeley wasn't allowed back for breaking the bubble."

Olivia Attwood told fans she will be explaining her reason for leaving I'm A Celebrity soon
Olivia Attwood told fans she will be explaining her reason for leaving I'm A Celebrity soon. Picture: ITV

Olivia promised fans she will reveal why she had to leave the jungle in a statement released after her exit.

It read: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I'm A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will back on your screens in the new year."

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec mock Matt Hancock's promo video

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec mock Matt Hancock's promo video

First look at Matt Hancock doing Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity

First look at Matt Hancock struggling with Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen together in 2021

Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

Celebrities

Babatunde taking on the Horrifying Heights trial on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity fans call Babatúndé Aléshé's trial 'unfair’

Holly Willoughby is wearing a burgandy dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Tourism bosses have said they don't want Brits travelling to Majorca next summer

Majorca wants to stop UK holidaymakers visiting next summer

News

Here's who is singing the John Lewis Christmas advert

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Who sings the cover of All The Small Things?

Christmas

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Dad-to-be learns how to skate for his foster daughter

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Dad-to-be learns how to skate for his foster daughter

Christmas

Martin Lewis has revealed a trick to help you save £1000

Martin Lewis explains ‘no brainer’ boiler tip that could help you save £100

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's put her Christmas tree up

Stacey Solomon shocks fans as she puts up Christmas tree six weeks early

Celebrities

Peter Kay has announced a residency at the O2

Peter Kay makes history as he announces monthly residency

Celebrities

Bill Treacher has passed away aged 92

EastEnders star Bill Treacher's career as he dies aged 92

Charlene and Boy George got into an argument

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George criticised as he calls Charlene White 'controlling'

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return to our screens at the later time of 9:15pm this evening

What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today

Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

Parenting

A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails

‘I wanted Christmas nails but people say they look like bricks’

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity fans are calling for Sue Cleaver to have more airtime

I'm A Celebrity fans baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘goes missing’ from episode

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities