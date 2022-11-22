Mike Tindall signed up for I’m A Celebrity for the money because his ‘work dried up’

Mike Tindall joined I'm A Celebrity for the money. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

I'm A Celebrity star Mike Tindall's friend has revealed his reasons for signing up to the show.

Mike - who is married to Zara Phillips - is the first ever member of the royal family to enter the camp and has become a firm favourite with viewers.

And now sports presenter Alex Pain has revealed he only signed up because his public speaking work dried up during the pandemic.

Alex told The Sun: “It’s not like he’s sitting there in a pile of money. He’s a guy who’s in the public eye and that’s where he earns his money.

Mike Tindall appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

“Mike’s primary source of income is public speaking, and he goes out and does dinners.

“He’s on the sporting circuit but it’s worth remembering that the last two years haven’t been pretty much a day’s work for people in that sort of industry, entertainment and hospitality industry.”

Alex added that Mike would have never agreed to do the show if he thought it would be an issue with the Royal Family.

“He wouldn’t be doing it if it was a problem, I know that much,” Alex added.

Mike is said to be taking home £265,000 for his jungle stint, while the former sports star usually makes his money as a speaker for fine dining events.

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and their daughter Mia in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

According to Ruck, the 44-year-old is the fourth richest rugby player in the UK and has a net worth of £15.7million.

This comes after Mike was moved to tears when his campmates read out a letter from his wife Zara.

In her letter, Zara, 41 - who is the daughter of Princess Anne - gave her husband an update on their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and 19-month-old son Lucas.

The note read: “Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x”

