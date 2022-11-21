Inside I'm A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin's family life with wife Anne-Marie

21 November 2022, 15:07

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie got married in 2020
Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie got married in 2020. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Who is Ant McPartlin married to and what do we know about his wife Anne-Marie? Here's everything you mneed

With I’m A Celebrity coming to an end over the next few days, Ant McPartlin will soon be heading back home.

And after spending three weeks in Australia, we can imagine the 47-year-old is excited to be reunited with his wife Anne-Marie.

The pair married last year and now share a luxurious home in London together which is said to be £6 million.

They spent lockdown renovating the seven-bedroom pad and it now looks incredible, complete with open-plan kitchen, twin ovens and a beautiful dining room.

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie marrying in 2020
Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie marrying in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Here’s everything we know about Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie…

Who is Ant McPartlin married to?

Ant McPartlin is married to Anne-Marie Corbett, who was his former personal assistant and worked at a London-based management agency for a decade.

The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve back in 2020, before tying the knot the following summer.

This came after Ant split with his wife Lisa Armstrong after 23 years together.

Ant in front of a photo of a Labrador in his home
Ant in front of a photo of a Labrador in his home. Picture: Instagram

Inside Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie’s home

Britain’s Got Talent Ant moved into his seven-bedroom home with Anne-Marie and her two kids from a previous marriage, as well as their dogs.

Situated in London's Wimbledon Village, the mansion has a driveway lined by tall trees, with pillars outside framing the front door.

Ant McPartlin shared a picture of his home on Instagram
Ant McPartlin shared a picture of his home on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

It also has a huge open plan kitchen and dining room, several reception rooms and it's located close to a park.

Previously giving a peek inside his home, the walls are a dark blue with a darker blue velvet sofa in the centre of the room.

The dining room has cream wallpaper and matching chairs, and a black dining table, while Any has a framed print of a Labrador that looks just like his beloved pet dog Hurley.

If the house wasn’t big enough, the couple have recently had plans approved to build a swimming pool and Victorian-style changing room in their garden.

According to The Sun, a council approved plans for the swimming pool as it will be shielded by trees and won't be overlooked by their neighbours.

Read more

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A mum has revealed she washes her Christmas tree

Mum divides opinion after revealing she washes her Christmas tree in the bath

Christmas

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates letters from home

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates' letters from home

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A dad has asked for the morning off baby duties

Dad sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

Lifestyle

Pink performed Hopelessly Devoted to You

P!nk tributes Olivia Newton John with emotional performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall was read a sweet letter by his wife on I'm A Celebrity

Zara Tindall's sweet nicknames for Mike revealed in adorable I'm A Celebrity letter

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Lifestyle

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Lifestyle

The celebrities have been sending messages to their family and friends from the camp

I'm A Celebrity: All the stars' secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed why it's best to keep your washing machine off between 4pm and 7pm

Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about Christmas shopping

Martin Lewis warns of Christmas shopping law that could cost you £100s

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

You could be fined for defrosting your car

Drivers could face £80 fine for clearing frost from their car in the wrong way

Lifestyle

Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins' life away from Victoria Sugden character

TV & Movies

Jill Scott had a cockroach in her ear on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity fans horrified as Jill Scott forced to get medical help after trial goes wrong

I'm A Celebrity 2022