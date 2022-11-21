Inside I'm A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin's family life with wife Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie got married in 2020. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Who is Ant McPartlin married to and what do we know about his wife Anne-Marie? Here's everything you mneed

With I’m A Celebrity coming to an end over the next few days, Ant McPartlin will soon be heading back home.

And after spending three weeks in Australia, we can imagine the 47-year-old is excited to be reunited with his wife Anne-Marie.

The pair married last year and now share a luxurious home in London together which is said to be £6 million.

They spent lockdown renovating the seven-bedroom pad and it now looks incredible, complete with open-plan kitchen, twin ovens and a beautiful dining room.

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie marrying in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Here’s everything we know about Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie…

Who is Ant McPartlin married to?

Ant McPartlin is married to Anne-Marie Corbett, who was his former personal assistant and worked at a London-based management agency for a decade.

The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve back in 2020, before tying the knot the following summer.

This came after Ant split with his wife Lisa Armstrong after 23 years together.

Ant in front of a photo of a Labrador in his home. Picture: Instagram

Inside Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie’s home

Britain’s Got Talent Ant moved into his seven-bedroom home with Anne-Marie and her two kids from a previous marriage, as well as their dogs.

Situated in London's Wimbledon Village, the mansion has a driveway lined by tall trees, with pillars outside framing the front door.

Ant McPartlin shared a picture of his home on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

It also has a huge open plan kitchen and dining room, several reception rooms and it's located close to a park.

Previously giving a peek inside his home, the walls are a dark blue with a darker blue velvet sofa in the centre of the room.

The dining room has cream wallpaper and matching chairs, and a black dining table, while Any has a framed print of a Labrador that looks just like his beloved pet dog Hurley.

If the house wasn’t big enough, the couple have recently had plans approved to build a swimming pool and Victorian-style changing room in their garden.

According to The Sun, a council approved plans for the swimming pool as it will be shielded by trees and won't be overlooked by their neighbours.

