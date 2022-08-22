Schools introduce later start times to battle sleep deprivation in kids

22 August 2022, 13:34 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 13:56

Experts have argued that more sleep will improve students' mental health and grades
Experts have argued that more sleep will improve students' mental health and grades. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

California has become the first state in the US to mandate later school start times, but do you think it would help kids in the UK?

Schools in the state of California are no long legally allowed to hold classes before 8:30am in a bid to help battle sleep deprivation in children and teens.

The landmark law was passed in 2019 and came into effect on July 1.

The mandate means that students attending public high schools cannot attend classes before 8:30am, while middle school students can't attend classes any earlier than 8:00am.

The state is attempting to tackle sleep deprivation in children and teens, which can lead to poor grades and poor mental health.

Students in California will now be able to have more time in bed
Students in California will now be able to have more time in bed. Picture: Getty

Speaking to TODAY, parenting journalist Lisa Lewis said she supports the change in law, explaining that: "Based on years of study, shifting to healthy start times is a proven way to make a difference."

Neuroscientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and associate professor at Harvard Medical School, Steven Lockley, also spoke to the publication.

He told them: "Early school start times guarantee that children, and particularly adolescents, will become sleep deprived as their circadian clocks and sleep regulation systems naturally push sleep to a later time, making it harder to go to sleep early enough to get sufficient sleep before school."

Professor Lockley is highly educated in this issue, having co-authored a study done here in the UK which showed how beneficial a 10:00am start time has on students' exam results and sickness.

He argued that sleep is vital for teenagers and children, and helps with alertness and performance as well as learning and health.

"If you don’t sleep, you can’t learn, and therefore not only will better sleep improve alertness and attention in the daytime at school", he said: "It will also improve the learning during sleep that results from the better attention."

There has been a petition in place in the past where UK schools were being encouraged to start at 10:00am
There has been a petition in place in the past where UK schools were being encouraged to start at 10:00am. Picture: Getty

People have been debating their thoughts on the new mandate online, with many commenting that the idea is great, but that the time kids are required to be at school is still too early.

One person commented online: "Great idea, but not enough. The start time should have been 9:00 AM. We don't live in a rural society where people have to get up at the crack of dawn to feed the chickens and milk the cows."

Others, however, are not happy with the changes, arguing that the new times do not align with the parents' working hours.

They wrote: "The reason this is a bad idea is that parent’s work schedules won’t magically change. They still have to be at work the same time. Meaning their kids still have to wake up the same time so the parent can get them to school. The kid will just be waiting at school now."

The question is, could these laws come into place in the UK?

Well, there was a petition calling for schools to start at 10:00am doing the rounds back in 2019 that gained 187,902 signatures over a period of six months.

The issue was debated in parliament, and the response from the Department of Education read: "The Department has no plans to require secondary schools to start later. The decision on when to start the school day lies with individual schools."

But tell us what you think!

Read more:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Would you be happy with your child's school installing CCTV in the car park?

Schools install CCTV to catch out parents breaking 'drop off' parking rules

The mum thinks it is hard for her son to have to wait 12 months for presents

Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday

The 18-month-old is only one out of 100 people in the world who have been diagnosed with the condition

Toddler's rare uncombable hair syndrome causes locks to grow outwards

This Morning

Dad of five causes debate for leashing quintuplets

Dad-of-five causes debate for using leash on quintuplets

The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image)

'I was fuming after another woman told my son to stop crying as her baby was asleep'

Trending on Heart

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Gerard Butler paid tribute to his 'dear friend' Darius

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh Campbell following tragic death

Celebrities

Vogue Williams has called out a plane passenger

Vogue Williams calls out passenger who refused to swap seats on a plane for her kids

Celebrities

Katrina Ridley talks through the most sustainable period products

Best sustainable period products for 2022 including menstrual cups and reusable pads

Bradley Walsh was shocked by The Chase contestants

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh gobsmacked as two contestants break record

TV & Movies

Jake Maddock thinks 10 years is an ideal age gap in a relationship

Relationship coach claims women should date men 10 years older than them

Rose Ayling-Ellis has quit EastEnders

Why did EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis quit soap as Frankie Lewis?

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell welcomed their first baby last week

Chloe Madeley thanks midwives after revealing childbirth 'do not go to plan'

Celebrities

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?

TV & Movies

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash helped an elderly woman get the hospital this week

Joe Swash rescues 95-year-old grandmother by carrying her into hospital

Celebrities

Simone Lahbib played Katy Lewis in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Simone Lahbib's life with famous husband and actress daughter

TV & Movies

Meet the Married at First Sight UK experts

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Meet Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

TV & Movies

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now?

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Are any of the couples still together now?

TV & Movies

Here's the Married at First Sight UK couples still together

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?

TV & Movies