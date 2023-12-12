When is the best time to do the Christmas food shopping in Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more
12 December 2023, 17:43
One retail expert reveals the quietest slots to bag your festive food shop – and when bargains hit the shelves.
If the Christmas food shop is a military operation in your household, you've probably already planned your festive supermarket trip with precision.
December is no doubt the craziest month for stocking up on tasty treats, savoury snacks and roast dinner must-haves, with many shoppers hitting stores from Aldi to Asda well before dawn to complete the task.
But what if you're part of the 30% who admit they find the whole grocery saga totally overwhelming?
Here, director of online retailer Britsuperstore, Richard Price, has laid out the busiest – and quietest – slots to hit the UK's biggest stores, plus the best times to bag a bargain.
Aldi
Busiest: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 2-3pm, and Sunday 2-3pm
Quietest: Monday - Friday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Tuesday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Wednesday 8-9am, Saturday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Sunday11 am
Restock times: Before the shop opens and 3pm, with special ‘Aldi Finds’ sales every Wednesday
Reduction times: Before 8am and before closing time
ASDA
Busiest: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 1-2pm, and Sunday 1-2pm
Quietest: Monday 6-8am and 11pm-12am, Tuesday - Saturday 12-7am
Restock times: 10pm
Reduction times: Early in the day and 7pm
Iceland
Busiest: Tuesday 2-4 pm, Friday - Saturday 1-2 pm, Sunday 1-3pm
Quietest: Monday - Saturday 8-9 am
Restock times: Before open
Reduction times: Reductions are added to deliveries
Lidl
Busiest: Saturday 12-1pm, Sunday 1-2pm.
Quietest: Monday - Friday 8am and 8-9pm, Saturday 8am and 8-9pm.
Restock times: Late at night and overnight
Reduction times: Early morning and before closing time
M&S
Busiest: Monday - Friday 1-2pm, Saturday and Sunday 2-3pm
Quietest: Monday - Friday 8-10am, Saturday 8-9am and 6-7pm
Restock times: 7am
Reduction times: 2pm and 4pm
Morrisons
Busiest: Monday - Friday 12-1pm, Saturday 1pm, and Sunday 12pm
Quietest: Monday - Friday 9-10pm, Saturday 7-8am and 9-10pm.
Restock times: Overnight
Reduction times: Can start from late morning, but typically reduced at around 5pm, and again at around 8pm
Sainsbury's
Busiest: Monday - Friday 5-7pm, Saturday 2-3pm, and Sunday 2-3pm
Quietest: Monday - Friday 8-9am and 10-11pm, Saturday 8-9am
Restock times: When closed and throughout the day
Reduction times: 5pm
Tesco
Busiest: Monday - Sunday 12-2pm
Quietest: Monday - Saturday 6-8am and 8-11pm
Restock times: Throughout the day
Reduction times: First round 9-10am, second round 4-5pm, final round 7pm
The Co-op
Busiest: Wednesday 1-2pm, Thursday 2-3pm
Quietest: Monday 8-9pm, Tuesday 6-7am, 3-5pm, Wednesday 10-11am, Thursday 9-11pm, Friday 6am - 12pm, 8-11pm, Saturday 10am - 2pm, Sunday 3-4pm
Restock times: Overnight
Reduction times: 6-8pm
Waitrose
Busiest: Monday - Wednesday 2-4pm, Thursday - Sunday 12-2pm
Quietest: Monday - Saturday 8-9am
Restock times: 11am
Reduction times: 2 hours before closing time
