When is the best time to do the Christmas food shopping in Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

12 December 2023, 17:43

Here's when to visit your chosen supermarket over Christmas.
Here's when to visit your chosen supermarket over Christmas. Picture: Alamy

One retail expert reveals the quietest slots to bag your festive food shop – and when bargains hit the shelves.

If the Christmas food shop is a military operation in your household, you've probably already planned your festive supermarket trip with precision.

December is no doubt the craziest month for stocking up on tasty treats, savoury snacks and roast dinner must-haves, with many shoppers hitting stores from Aldi to Asda well before dawn to complete the task.

But what if you're part of the 30% who admit they find the whole grocery saga totally overwhelming?

Here, director of online retailer Britsuperstore, Richard Price, has laid out the busiest – and quietest – slots to hit the UK's biggest stores, plus the best times to bag a bargain.

"Reductions at Asda typically begin between 6am and 10am."
"Reductions at Asda typically begin between 6am and 10am.". Picture: Alamy

Aldi

Busiest: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 2-3pm, and Sunday 2-3pm

Quietest: Monday - Friday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Tuesday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Wednesday 8-9am, Saturday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Sunday11 am

Restock times: Before the shop opens and 3pm, with special ‘Aldi Finds’ sales every Wednesday

Reduction times: Before 8am and before closing time

ASDA

Busiest: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 1-2pm, and Sunday 1-2pm

Quietest: Monday 6-8am and 11pm-12am, Tuesday - Saturday 12-7am

Restock times: 10pm

Reduction times: Early in the day and 7pm

Iceland

Busiest: Tuesday 2-4 pm, Friday - Saturday 1-2 pm, Sunday 1-3pm

Quietest: Monday - Saturday 8-9 am

Restock times: Before open

Reduction times: Reductions are added to deliveries

Most Marks & Spencer stores have three waves of reductions per day.
Most Marks & Spencer stores have three waves of reductions per day. Picture: Alamy

Lidl

Busiest: Saturday 12-1pm, Sunday 1-2pm.

Quietest: Monday - Friday 8am and 8-9pm, Saturday 8am and 8-9pm.

Restock times: Late at night and overnight

Reduction times: Early morning and before closing time

M&S

Busiest: Monday - Friday 1-2pm, Saturday and Sunday 2-3pm

Quietest: Monday - Friday 8-10am, Saturday 8-9am and 6-7pm

Restock times: 7am

Reduction times: 2pm and 4pm

Morrisons

Busiest: Monday - Friday 12-1pm, Saturday 1pm, and Sunday 12pm

Quietest: Monday - Friday 9-10pm, Saturday 7-8am and 9-10pm.

Restock times: Overnight

Reduction times: Can start from late morning, but typically reduced at around 5pm, and again at around 8pm

Tesco's quietest times are between 6am to 8am and 8pm to 11pm.
Tesco's quietest times are between 6am to 8am and 8pm to 11pm. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's

Busiest: Monday - Friday 5-7pm, Saturday 2-3pm, and Sunday 2-3pm

Quietest: Monday - Friday 8-9am and 10-11pm, Saturday 8-9am

Restock times: When closed and throughout the day

Reduction times: 5pm

Tesco

Busiest: Monday - Sunday 12-2pm

Quietest: Monday - Saturday 6-8am and 8-11pm

Restock times: Throughout the day

Reduction times: First round 9-10am, second round 4-5pm, final round 7pm

The Co-op

Busiest: Wednesday 1-2pm, Thursday 2-3pm

Quietest: Monday 8-9pm, Tuesday 6-7am, 3-5pm, Wednesday 10-11am, Thursday 9-11pm, Friday 6am - 12pm, 8-11pm, Saturday 10am - 2pm, Sunday 3-4pm

Restock times: Overnight

Reduction times: 6-8pm

Waitrose brings out its yellow stickers two hours before closing.
Waitrose brings out its yellow stickers two hours before closing. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose

Busiest: Monday - Wednesday 2-4pm, Thursday - Sunday 12-2pm

Quietest: Monday - Saturday 8-9am

Restock times: 11am

Reduction times: 2 hours before closing time

