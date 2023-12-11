How to get free school meals for your children over Christmas

11 December 2023, 16:34 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 16:53

Families can get financial help with food costs during the holidays.
Families can get financial help with food costs during the holidays. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of low-income families can apply for food vouchers during December – here's how.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Low-income families struggling with their finances can apply for help with food costs over the Christmas holidays.

Households who benefit from free school meals during term time could be eligible for extra cash from local councils to help ease the December squeeze.

As the majority of schools in the UK break up next week, thousands of parents are having to find additional money to feed their kids over the festive break.

But authorities may be able to provide up to £60 per child, depending on where applicants live.

Free school meals are offered to low-income households.
Free school meals are offered to low-income households. Picture: Alamy

How do I apply for free school meals over Christmas?

If your child receives free school meals during term time, they should be entitled to extra help during the holidays, too.

This additional financial support is dealt to low-income families outside of term through the Household Support Fund and comes in the form of vouchers, given out by local councils.

A whopping £842million in funding has been split across authorities in England with the aim of being allocated to residents who need help paying for bills and essentials, including food.

Families can usually redeem these free school meal vouchers at popular supermarkets, although some can be exchanged for cash at the post office.

Check with your local council to see if you qualify for financial help in place of free school meals.

Some families can get free food over the festive period.
Some families can get free food over the festive period. Picture: Alamy

Who is eligible for free school meals?

According to the government website, children in England may be able to get free school meals if their parents claim one or more of the following benefits:

  • Income Support
  • income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
  • income-related Employment and Support Allowance
  • support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
  • the guaranteed element of Pension Credit
  • Child Tax Credit (provided you’re not also entitled to Working Tax Credit and have an annual gross income of no more than £16,190)
  • Working Tax Credit run-on - paid for 4 weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit
  • Universal Credit - if you apply on or after 1 April 2018 your household income must be less than £7,400 a year (after tax and not including any benefits you get)
Contact your local council to see if you're eligible.
Contact your local council to see if you're eligible. Picture: Getty

Children can also apply for free school meals if they’re in a government-funded school and in:

  • reception class
  • year 1
  • year 2

There are different criteria if families live in Northern Ireland, Scotland, or Wales.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl
Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language

Primary school adds British Sign Language to their curriculum

Cases of whooping cough are soaring across the country.

What is the 100-day cough? Symptoms to spot as nasty infection sweeps the UK

Check how much you'll be paying as the TV licence bill goes up.

TV licence: How much is it rising by and when will the cost change?

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight's Jordan and Erica claim Laura did the show to 'audition for Made in Chelsea'

Jordan and Erica claim Laura did MAFS as 'an audition for Made In Chelsea'

Celebrities

The Masked Singer series 5 is back on 30 December.

The Masked Singer 2024: Full line-up of characters and first clues revealed

TV & Movies

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Celebrities

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! fans flooded Twitter with questions.

I'm A Celebrity awkward live blunder leaves viewers asking questions

I'm A Celebrity 2023

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

TV & Movies

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at a nightclub

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at VIP nightclub

Celebrities

Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed

Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed

TV & Movies

Producers are 'watching Cyclone Jasper very closely'.

I'm A Celebrity final 'at risk of being cancelled' as real cyclone heads towards camp

I'm A Celebrity 2023

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has been evicted so far

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Married At First Sight UK cast at a dinner party

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special?

TV & Movies

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

TV & Movies

Golden Christmas presents and a red Royal Mail post box

When are the last Christmas post dates for Royal Mail, Evri, Amazon and Parcelforce?

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Celebrities