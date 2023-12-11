How to get free school meals for your children over Christmas

Thousands of low-income families can apply for food vouchers during December – here's how.

Low-income families struggling with their finances can apply for help with food costs over the Christmas holidays.

Households who benefit from free school meals during term time could be eligible for extra cash from local councils to help ease the December squeeze.

As the majority of schools in the UK break up next week, thousands of parents are having to find additional money to feed their kids over the festive break.

But authorities may be able to provide up to £60 per child, depending on where applicants live.

How do I apply for free school meals over Christmas?

If your child receives free school meals during term time, they should be entitled to extra help during the holidays, too.

This additional financial support is dealt to low-income families outside of term through the Household Support Fund and comes in the form of vouchers, given out by local councils.

A whopping £842million in funding has been split across authorities in England with the aim of being allocated to residents who need help paying for bills and essentials, including food.

Families can usually redeem these free school meal vouchers at popular supermarkets, although some can be exchanged for cash at the post office.

Check with your local council to see if you qualify for financial help in place of free school meals.

Who is eligible for free school meals?

According to the government website, children in England may be able to get free school meals if their parents claim one or more of the following benefits:

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

the guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit (provided you’re not also entitled to Working Tax Credit and have an annual gross income of no more than £16,190)

Working Tax Credit run-on - paid for 4 weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit

Universal Credit - if you apply on or after 1 April 2018 your household income must be less than £7,400 a year (after tax and not including any benefits you get)

Children can also apply for free school meals if they’re in a government-funded school and in:

reception class

year 1

year 2

There are different criteria if families live in Northern Ireland, Scotland, or Wales.

