Letters to Santa 2023: Royal Mail deadline date, template and how it works

Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How to send a letter to Santa Claus, get a free reply and the cut-off dates explained.

For Christmas 2023, Royal Mail has teamed up with Hallmark in order to give children across the UK the chance to write to Santa Claus - and receive a letter back all the way from the North Pole.

All you have to do is download a template of your letter to Santa from the website and fill it out with your wishes for Christmas and beyond, or even just to share your best wishes to Father Christmas this festive period.

This year, the deadline to send your letters to Santa Claus has been moved earlier, which means there is not long left to make sure you receive a reply.

From how it works to the earlier cut-off date, here's everything you need to know about sending a receiving a letter to and from Santa Claus.

Children will receive a personalised reply from Santa Claus if they send their letters out before the deadline. Picture: Getty

How to send a letter to Santa Claus

Royal Mail has teamed up with Hallmark to give people the chance to send a letter to Santa Claus this year - and receive a personalised reply!

All you have to do is simply write your letter to Santa Claus (you can download a template online) and address it to:

Santa/Father Christmas, Santa's Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ

While sending the letter is free, you will have to pay for a stamp (£1.25 for first class and 75p for second class) before posting.

In your letter, make sure you write your name and include your address so Santa can write back to you.

People who send Santa Claus a letter this Christmas will receive a personalised reply. Picture: Getty

Royal Mail Letter to Santa Deadline 2023

This year, the deadline to get your letters sent to Santa Claus is slightly earlier than last year.

The cut-off date for 2023 is 30th November.

It can take up to 10 days for Santa's reply to arrive at your house, and Royal Mail cannot guarantee everyone will get a reply.

You can download a template of Santa's reply to you online if you can't wait for the reply!

