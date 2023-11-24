Letters to Santa 2023: Royal Mail deadline date, template and how it works

24 November 2023, 17:09

Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year
Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How to send a letter to Santa Claus, get a free reply and the cut-off dates explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For Christmas 2023, Royal Mail has teamed up with Hallmark in order to give children across the UK the chance to write to Santa Claus - and receive a letter back all the way from the North Pole.

All you have to do is download a template of your letter to Santa from the website and fill it out with your wishes for Christmas and beyond, or even just to share your best wishes to Father Christmas this festive period.

This year, the deadline to send your letters to Santa Claus has been moved earlier, which means there is not long left to make sure you receive a reply.

From how it works to the earlier cut-off date, here's everything you need to know about sending a receiving a letter to and from Santa Claus.

Children will receive a personalised reply from Santa Claus if they send their letters out before the deadline
Children will receive a personalised reply from Santa Claus if they send their letters out before the deadline. Picture: Getty

How to send a letter to Santa Claus

Royal Mail has teamed up with Hallmark to give people the chance to send a letter to Santa Claus this year - and receive a personalised reply!

All you have to do is simply write your letter to Santa Claus (you can download a template online) and address it to:

  • Santa/Father Christmas, Santa's Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ

While sending the letter is free, you will have to pay for a stamp (£1.25 for first class and 75p for second class) before posting.

In your letter, make sure you write your name and include your address so Santa can write back to you.

People who send Santa Claus a letter this Christmas will receive a personalised reply
People who send Santa Claus a letter this Christmas will receive a personalised reply. Picture: Getty

Royal Mail Letter to Santa Deadline 2023

This year, the deadline to get your letters sent to Santa Claus is slightly earlier than last year.

The cut-off date for 2023 is 30th November.

It can take up to 10 days for Santa's reply to arrive at your house, and Royal Mail cannot guarantee everyone will get a reply.

You can download a template of Santa's reply to you online if you can't wait for the reply!

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates and locations revealed

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song

Trending on Heart

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Celebrities

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Celebrities

Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday?

TV & Movies

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in "limbo" after completing chemotherapy treatment

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in 'limbo' after completing chemotherapy treatment

Celebrities

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Showbiz

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellow: Age, wife and children revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew: Age, wife and children revealed

TV & Movies

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

TV & Movies

Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

TV & Movies

Katie Piper reveals she has undergone eye surgery to avoid 'losing left eye'

Katie Piper reveals she's undergone surgery to 'avoid losing left eye'

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley proudly shows off two stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley proudly shows off two stone weight loss

Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew reveals heartbreaking reason he nearly pulled out of the show

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew reveals heartbreaking reason he nearly pulled out of the show

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori: Age, wife, children and height revealed

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

TV & Movies