Exclusive

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden switch on Christmas on Heart

16 November 2023, 09:28

Jamie, Amanda and Ashley go festive on Heart Breakfast
Jamie, Amanda and Ashley go festive on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Global

This morning on Heart Breakfast, Amanda Holden, Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts dressed up celebrate Heart Breakfast officially switching on Christmas

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts transformed into matching reindeers, whilst Jamie Theakston donned his Santa costume with a wearable sleigh.

The trio pressed play on the first Christmas song to be heard on Heart this year –  Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, and transformed the Heart studio into a Winter Wonderland as they kick started the festivities for Heart’s 11.3 million listeners.

Christmas has officially begun on the UK's largest commercial radio station
Christmas has officially begun on the UK's largest commercial radio station. Picture: Global

To celebrate the switch-on, Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston, Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts dressed up for the occasion and turned the Heart studio into a Winter Wonderland, with Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts dressed up as matching reindeers.

Jamie Theakston joined in on the festive fun as he dressed up as Santa with sleigh.

