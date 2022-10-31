You can now take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus – full list of venues

You can now have your dogs and cats meet Father Christmas. Picture: Direct Pets

By Alice Dear

Here's where you can take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus this Christmas.

We all know that meeting Father Christmas isn't just for the kids, and there are now plenty of places you can take your dogs and cats to meet the main man.

Your furry friends can now sit on Santa Claus' lap and pose for an adorable festive snap with him at a number of venues across the UK.

If you'd love to take your dog or cat (or other animal) to meet Santa this year, we've rounded up some of the best locations across the country.

From prices, to booking and Santa Grotto dates, here's everything you need to know:

Your dogs can get in the festive spirit with a visit to Santa Claus. Picture: Hawley Garden Centre

Hawley Garden Centre

Location

Dartford, Kent

Dates

Saturday 19th November & Sunday 20th November

Saturday 26th November & Sunday 27th November

Opening Times

Saturdays: 9:00am - 5:15pm

Sundays: 10:00am - 3:45pm

Price

£12 per dog

£2 per person

How to book

Book online here

Call 01322 224365

*Only dogs

Dobbies Garden Centres

Location

Your dogs can meet Santa at a number of Dobbies Garden Centre locations, which can be found here:

England:

Ashford

Atherstone

Aylesbury

Birtley

Boston

Carlisle

Chesterfield

Cirencester

Gailey

Gillingham

Gloucester

Gosforth

Hare Hatch

Havant

Huntingdon

Kings Lynn

Liverpool

Milton Keynes

Moreton Park

Morpeth

Northampton

Peterborough

Ponteland

Preston

Royston

Rugby

Shenstone

Shepton Mallet

Shrewsbury

Southport

Stapleton (Woodlands)

Stockton

Telford

Tewkesbury

Woodbridge

Woodcote Green

York

Northern Ireland:

Lisburn

Scotland:

Aberdeen

Ayr

Braehead

Dundee

Dunfermline

Edinburgh

Inverness

Livingston

Milngavie

Sandyholm

Stirling

Wales:

Swansea

Dates

Dates depend on which Dobbies you are visiting. You can find more information on their website.

Price

From £6.99

How to book

Book online here

*Only dogs

Holland Hall

Location

Skelmersdale

Dates

Sunday 4th December

Sunday 11th December

Opening Times

11:00am - 12:30am

3:30pm - 6:30pm

Price

£10 per ticket

How to book

Call 01695 624426

Email info@hollandhall.co.uk

*Only dogs

Direct Pets

Direct Pets will let you bring in all sorts of animals to meet Santa! Picture: Direct Pets

Location

Berwick

Team Valley

Dates

From November - December. Check online for availability.

Price

£5 per visit

How to book

Book online here

*Dogs and cats

