You can now take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus – full list of venues

31 October 2022, 12:48 | Updated: 31 October 2022, 12:50

Picture: Direct Pets
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's where you can take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus this Christmas.

We all know that meeting Father Christmas isn't just for the kids, and there are now plenty of places you can take your dogs and cats to meet the main man.

Your furry friends can now sit on Santa Claus' lap and pose for an adorable festive snap with him at a number of venues across the UK.

If you'd love to take your dog or cat (or other animal) to meet Santa this year, we've rounded up some of the best locations across the country.

From prices, to booking and Santa Grotto dates, here's everything you need to know:

Your dogs can get in the festive spirit with a visit to Santa Claus
Picture: Hawley Garden Centre

Hawley Garden Centre

Location

  • Dartford, Kent

Dates

  • Saturday 19th November & Sunday 20th November
  • Saturday 26th November & Sunday 27th November

Opening Times

  • Saturdays: 9:00am - 5:15pm
  • Sundays: 10:00am - 3:45pm

Price

  • £12 per dog
  • £2 per person

How to book

  • Book online here
  • Call 01322 224365

*Only dogs

Dobbies Garden Centres

Location

Your dogs can meet Santa at a number of Dobbies Garden Centre locations, which can be found here:

England:

  • Ashford
  • Atherstone
  • Aylesbury
  • Birtley
  • Boston
  • Carlisle
  • Chesterfield
  • Cirencester
  • Gailey
  • Gillingham
  • Gloucester
  • Gosforth
  • Hare Hatch
  • Havant
  • Huntingdon
  • Kings Lynn
  • Liverpool
  • Milton Keynes
  • Moreton Park
  • Morpeth
  • Northampton
  • Peterborough
  • Ponteland
  • Preston
  • Royston
  • Rugby
  • Shenstone
  • Shepton Mallet
  • Shrewsbury
  • Southport
  • Stapleton (Woodlands)
  • Stockton
  • Telford
  • Tewkesbury
  • Woodbridge
  • Woodcote Green
  • York

Northern Ireland:

  • Lisburn

Scotland:

  • Aberdeen
  • Ayr
  • Braehead
  • Dundee
  • Dunfermline
  • Edinburgh
  • Inverness
  • Livingston
  • Milngavie
  • Sandyholm
  • Stirling

Wales:

  • Swansea

Dates

  • Dates depend on which Dobbies you are visiting. You can find more information on their website.

Price

  • From £6.99

How to book

*Only dogs

Holland Hall

Location

  • Skelmersdale

Dates

  • Sunday 4th December
  • Sunday 11th December

Opening Times

  • 11:00am - 12:30am
  • 3:30pm - 6:30pm

Price

  • £10 per ticket

How to book

  • Call 01695 624426
  • Email info@hollandhall.co.uk

*Only dogs

Direct Pets

Direct Pets will let you bring in all sorts of animals to meet Santa!
Picture: Direct Pets

Location

  • Berwick
  • Team Valley

Dates

From November - December. Check online for availability.

Price

  • £5 per visit

How to book

*Dogs and cats

