You can now take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus – full list of venues
31 October 2022, 12:48 | Updated: 31 October 2022, 12:50
Here's where you can take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus this Christmas.
We all know that meeting Father Christmas isn't just for the kids, and there are now plenty of places you can take your dogs and cats to meet the main man.
Your furry friends can now sit on Santa Claus' lap and pose for an adorable festive snap with him at a number of venues across the UK.
If you'd love to take your dog or cat (or other animal) to meet Santa this year, we've rounded up some of the best locations across the country.
From prices, to booking and Santa Grotto dates, here's everything you need to know:
Hawley Garden Centre
Location
- Dartford, Kent
Dates
- Saturday 19th November & Sunday 20th November
- Saturday 26th November & Sunday 27th November
Opening Times
- Saturdays: 9:00am - 5:15pm
- Sundays: 10:00am - 3:45pm
Price
- £12 per dog
- £2 per person
How to book
- Book online here
- Call 01322 224365
*Only dogs
Dobbies Garden Centres
Location
Your dogs can meet Santa at a number of Dobbies Garden Centre locations, which can be found here:
England:
- Ashford
- Atherstone
- Aylesbury
- Birtley
- Boston
- Carlisle
- Chesterfield
- Cirencester
- Gailey
- Gillingham
- Gloucester
- Gosforth
- Hare Hatch
- Havant
- Huntingdon
- Kings Lynn
- Liverpool
- Milton Keynes
- Moreton Park
- Morpeth
- Northampton
- Peterborough
- Ponteland
- Preston
- Royston
- Rugby
- Shenstone
- Shepton Mallet
- Shrewsbury
- Southport
- Stapleton (Woodlands)
- Stockton
- Telford
- Tewkesbury
- Woodbridge
- Woodcote Green
- York
Northern Ireland:
- Lisburn
Scotland:
- Aberdeen
- Ayr
- Braehead
- Dundee
- Dunfermline
- Edinburgh
- Inverness
- Livingston
- Milngavie
- Sandyholm
- Stirling
Wales:
- Swansea
Dates
- Dates depend on which Dobbies you are visiting. You can find more information on their website.
Price
- From £6.99
How to book
- Book online here
*Only dogs
Holland Hall
Location
- Skelmersdale
Dates
- Sunday 4th December
- Sunday 11th December
Opening Times
- 11:00am - 12:30am
- 3:30pm - 6:30pm
Price
- £10 per ticket
How to book
- Call 01695 624426
- Email info@hollandhall.co.uk
*Only dogs
Direct Pets
Location
- Berwick
- Team Valley
Dates
From November - December. Check online for availability.
Price
- £5 per visit
How to book
- Book online here
*Dogs and cats
