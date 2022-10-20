Why you should never kiss your dog on its mouth, according to an expert

20 October 2022, 11:03

A doctor has explained why you should never kiss your dog on the mouth
A doctor has explained why you should never kiss your dog on the mouth. Picture: TikTok @medexplained2you/Getty Images

A physician's assistant has revealed why you shouldn't kiss your furry friends on the mouth.

If you were thinking about kissing your dog on the lips, now a medical expert has revealed why this is a bad idea.

A physician's assistant who has built up a huge following TikToker shared a video where he explains the danger behind showing your pup love.

Going by the username @medexplained2you, he said: "If you kiss your dog on the mouth because if so it's time to stop.

“You could actually lose your limbs over it."

He goes on to explain that bacteria can be passed from your dog which can cause something called ‘Capnocytophaga Canimorsus’ which comes with some horrible symptoms.

The TikToker continues: "This is a serious illness that can cause widespread systemic infection, septic shock, and even gangrene.

“Depending how fast it progresses and when it's diagnosed, amputation may become the only treatment.”

He adds: “Why not avoid all that trouble and just stop kissing your dog? Seems like an easy fix to me.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says this is rare, but it can happen, explaining: "Rarely, Capnocytophaga germs can spread to people through bites, scratches, or close contact from a dog or cat and may cause illness, including sepsis.

Kissing your dog could be dangerous
Kissing your dog could be dangerous. Picture: Alamy

"Most people who have contact with a dog or cat do not become sick. People with a weakened immune systems who have difficulty fighting off infections (for example, people with cancer or those taking certain medications such as steroids) are at greater risk of becoming ill."

The RSPCA also warns that kissing your pup could become dangerous if they see that behaviour as threatening.

"Whilst it is lovely that we share such a special bond with dogs it is important that we don’t encourage behaviours which may potentially end up being dangerous when the puppy becomes a fully grown adult," explains Esme Wheeler, dog welfare expert and behaviourist at the RSPCA.

"Dogs can also find close facial contact and kissing threatening and it is important to remember that these sorts of interactions can pose a danger especially to children."

