'I named my puppy after my neighbour as pay back'

8 July 2022, 10:54 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 10:55

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)
The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A man has told Reddit that he named his dog after his neighbour as a joke.

An anonymous 27-year-old man has revealed that he named his rescue dog after his neighbour to 'get his own back' on him.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

Taking to Reddit, he revealed that he has a 'great relationship' with the neighbour, and that they 'love to wind each other up' on a regular basis.

As reported by the Mirror, he said: "I've wanted a dog for as long as I can remember. I've been in my own place for two years now and am in a position where I can bring a dog into my life.

"I wanted a puppy so I searched around so many rescue centres to find one because I wanted to adopt rather than go to a breeder - also for the cost, if I'm being honest.

The man said he has a 'great' relationship with his neighbour (stock image)
The man said he has a 'great' relationship with his neighbour (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I ended up with a crossbreed puppy who is seven-months-old. He's fantastic already - a right little character."

He learnt that his chosen dog was named Marley, but asked the centre if he could change it as that was the same name as his childhood pet.

The man added: "It just didn't feel right replacing my Marley - that's what it felt like I would be doing anyway.

"I asked the centre about changing his name and they said he would get used to a name change because he'd only been with them a short time."

"I thought about what I could call him all evening and then it came to me - I'd call him Peter after my neighbour.

"My neighbour is in his late 60s and we are always pulling each other's legs. He doesn't have children and says I'm like the son or grandson he never had - it depends how old he is feeling on the day."

When his neighbour was in his garden the following day, he told him that he had a 'surprise' to show him.

He added: "I went out into the front garden and showed him my Peter over the fence. His face was priceless when I told him I named him after him.

"He said he is both 'honoured and insulted'.

"He went straight in and brought his wife, Sandra, out to show her. She couldn't stop laughing and said it made her entire year that I named my dog Peter.

The neighbour found it hilarious that the dog had been given his name (stock image)
The neighbour found it hilarious that the dog had been given his name (stock image). Picture: Getty

"In the weeks since, my neighbour Peter has been over to give little Peter gifts. He bought him some toys and treats and said he would happily watch over him when I'm 'hitting the town failing at chatting up a girl'. I might have to take him up on that offer."

Reddit users rushed to praise the man's story, with one writing: "I thought this was going to be a petty story but it was surprisingly wholesome! Love the relationship you have with your neighbour, it's an adorable story. Hope little Peter and neighbour Peter won't team up to try to one up you."

Another added: "This was sweet! This reminded me of my grandma telling me that one of her neighbours growing up named their dog ‘Help’. You’d just randomly hear them yelling HELP!'. It's a good thing nothing bad ever happened."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Brits set to swelter in 'longest heatwave in four years' with highs of 35 degrees

Brits set to swelter with 'longest heatwave in four years'

Weather

You could be fined for wearing a bikini at this Italian resort

Holiday hotspot in Italy bans bikinis with £425 fine

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from self-portrait

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink gingham print midi dress

Celebrities

A dog owner is only paying £2 an hour to look after their pet

‘Outrageous’ advert for dog sitter offers just £2.35 an hour

The GentleMinions TikTok trend has got children banned from the cinema

Cinemas forced to ban children wearing suits over 'Gentleminions' TikTok trend

Trending on Heart

Millie Bobby Brown criticised the Duffer Brothers over not killing off any main characters

Stranger Things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown's criticism of show

Netflix

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas

TV & Movies

Jacques from Love Island 23-years-old

How old is Love Island's Jacques O'Neill?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore has opened up about Love Island

Love Island host Laura Whitmore defends Jacques O'Neill after Casa Amor drama
Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney star on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who are Celebrity Gogglebox's Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney?

Gogglebox

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford has said he'll keep his day job

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford says he 'can't afford' to give up day job

Gogglebox

The Casa Amor recoupling took place last night

Love Island viewers stunned by 'best episode ever' after Casa Amor recoupling

TV & Movies

Kim Vithana stars in Coronation Street

Who does Kim Vithana play in Coronation Street and why do you recognise her?

TV & Movies

Christine has responded to rumours she's split from Paddy McGuinness

Christine McGuinness breaks silence on Paddy 'split' rumours

Celebrities

Jamie Kenna plays Phill Whittaker in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jamie Kenna's life away from Phill Whittaker including famous wife

TV & Movies

Love Island fans have predicted a brutal Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island fans predict brutal Casa Amor recoupling tonight

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon is on her hen do this weekend

Stacey Solomon forced to dress up as giant pickle in hilarious hen do photos

Celebrities

Billy Brown has joined the Love Island Casa Amor line up

Who is Love Island's Billy Brown? Age, job and connection to Gemma Owen revealed

TV & Movies

Michelle Heaton has opened up about her battle with alcoholism

Michelle Heaton says her kids 'went through things they shouldn't have' amid alcoholism battle

Celebrities

How to get a free drink from Greene King

Hundreds of pubs are giving away free drinks during the women’s Euro