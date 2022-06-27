'I charged my wedding guests £12 for unlimited drinks - was I being selfish?'

27 June 2022

A woman decided to charge guests for unlimited drinks at her wedding (stock images)
A woman decided to charge guests for unlimited drinks at her wedding (stock images). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A woman has sparked debate after charging her wedding guests a small amount of money for a free bar at her wedding.

Planning a wedding is often stressful and expensive, and many couples will face big choices on how best to allocate funds for their big day.

While some will opt to provide a free bar for their guests, others will save money by having guests pay for their own drinks at the reception.

One woman, however, decided to do a combination of these - and asked her guests to pay £12 each for unlimited drinks.

A screenshot of the post was shared to Reddit, and it sparked a huge amount of debate among commenters.

The post begins with "is this selfish…$15 unlimited drinks," and the woman asked commenters to read the whole thing before commenting.

Guests were given unlimited free drinks in exchange for £12 (stock image)
Guests were given unlimited free drinks in exchange for £12 (stock image). Picture: Getty

It then adds: “For the reception we are kinda doing an open bar with a friend bartending! It will be unlimited drinks… BUT there will be a MANDATORY ONE TIME $10 (£8) to our honeymoon or new house fund and a MANDATORY ONE TIME $5 (£4) tip to the bartender.

“So when you go to get your first drink you pay $15 total and the rest of the night is FREE no tips required unless you want to tip the bartender again.

“Is that selfish? I told my family that and they said if I’m going to have an open bar I shouldn't make anyone put money to our honeymoon… WE ARE PAYING FOR THE WHOLE THING BY OURSELF WITH NO HELP…

“I think it’s fair and fine. And I don't see anyone complaining. If they don’t like it then obviously they won’t be drinking.”

Many Reddit users thought it was a great idea, with one writing: “I’m all for this. It could be executed a little better, but $15* for unlimited drinks? What a bargain! 

“Went to a wedding last year where we managed to wipe the venue clean out of all drinks (alcohol and otherwise), it would have been cheaper for us all to contribute to an open bar!”

Others blasted the idea, however, with one commenting: “So it's a cash bar. Just call it what it is. If they are paying, it's not free.

“And of course you are paying for the whole wedding yourself no help. That's how it works honey. Get a grip. It's a wedding. 

“You are receiving gifts from a wedding registry and money already! Stop acting like you aren't getting stuff out of this. This constitutes tacky for me.”

