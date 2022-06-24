'My daughter refuses to invite my wife to her wedding - so I’ve stopped paying for it'

24 June 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 24 June 2022, 12:23

A man has refused to pay for his daughter's wedding
A man has refused to pay for his daughter's wedding. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A dad has refused to pay for his daughter’s wedding unless she invites his new wife.

A man has stopped paying for his daughter’s wedding unless she invites his wife to the big day.

The anonymous dad explained that he has been divorced from children’s mum for 15 years and has been with his new wife for eight years.

But despite agreeing to pay for his daughter’s wedding, she is refusing to include her step mum in the celebrations.

Taking to Reddit, he said: "My daughter is getting married in the autumn. I am supposed to pay for the wedding, that's what we agreed on.

A bride has refused to invite her stepmum to her big day
A bride has refused to invite her stepmum to her big day. Picture: Getty Images

“We got the save the date invitations a few days after I put the payments through my bank, but they need to be approved, so no money has been paid yet.

"My wife isn't invited to the wedding. I have been divorced [from my daughter's mum] for 15 years and married to my wife now for eight years. My daughter never really liked my wife, they didn't get along well. My other two kids love her.”

When he asked why his wife wasn’t invited, his daughter said she only wants ‘real family’ there, continuing: “I said 'well did you invite your mum's boyfriend?' and she said yes.

"I said, 'well okay, then you should invite my wife too, or I am not paying for the wedding'.”

Still refusing to invite his partner, the bride-to-be is now fuming that her dad has canceled his payments.

A man has asked for advice after refusing to pay for his daughter's wedding
A man has asked for advice after refusing to pay for his daughter's wedding. Picture: Getty Images

The anonymous dad later clarified that his wife is 61 and that he met her five years after he divorced his daughter's mum.

He added: “My daughter and wife never got along, she took her mum's side during the divorce and our relationship has been rocky ever since."

Other users are divided over the family drama, with one person commenting: “She has every right to decide who is at her wedding but you have every right to decide to support your wife in this. Especially if she doesn't like her simply because you married after her mother.”

Someone else said: “She can invite whoever she wants, but she can’t expect the money no matter what. To each their own choices.”

A third wrote: “You didn’t ask for your wife to be part of the wedding party, just a guest. Your daughter has the right to not invite your wife but then she has to pay for her wedding.”

A fourth added: “She's not obligated to invite your wife and you are not obligated to pay or attend without your wife."

