My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has started filming in Greece

23 June 2022, 10:26 | Updated: 23 June 2022, 10:34

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Nia Vardalos has reunited with on-screen husband John Corbett to film the third instalment of My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Fans of iconic noughties film My Big Fat Greek Wedding will be delighted to learn that filming for the third film has officially begun in Greece.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett - who played Toula and Ian in the 2002 film - have been spotted shooting scenes in Rafina, which is about 30 miles from Athens.

My Big Fat Greek Weddingg 3 is currently filming in Greece
My Big Fat Greek Weddingg 3 is currently filming in Greece. Picture: Shutterstock
My Big Fat Greek Wedding is one of the most successful indie films of all time
My Big Fat Greek Wedding is one of the most successful indie films of all time. Picture: Shutterstock

The on-screen couple loooked happy and relaxed as they filmed together on a beach, and they were joined by other castmembers including Gia Carides, who plays cousin Nikki, and Louis Mandylor, who plays Toula's brother Nick.

As well as starring in the film, Nia will also serve as director.

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett will be reprising their roles
Nia Vardalos and John Corbett will be reprising their roles. Picture: Shutterstock

She announced the news in a recent video posted to Instagram, in which she said: "So, I have an announcement. We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Wedding 3 and thank you so much for the lovely messages of just waiting and everything.

"They're filming in the beautiful Plaka of Athens.

"What that means is director. And guess who the director is? It's me!"

My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released in 2002
My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released in 2002. Picture: Alamy

She captioned the video: "Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!"

My Big Fat Greek Wedding became one of the most successful indie films of all time after its release, raking in $368.7 million (£302.2 million) worldwide, from just a $5 million budget (£4.1 million).

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tom Felton returned to Harry Potter Studios to open the new herbology classroom

Harry Potter's Tom Felton gives fans first look at Professor Sprout's greenhouse
Will Simon Bassett be returning?

Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he's returning to Bridgerton
Gordon Ramsay will reportedly return for the new series

Gordon Ramsay 'to reunite with Gino D'Campo and Fred Siriex for new Road Trip series'
Dame Kelly Holmes and Phillip Schofield in tears as they discuss coming out journey

Dame Kelly Holmes and Phillip Schofield in tears as they discuss coming out journey

This Morning

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Can you spot the fish?

You could be a world record holder if you spot the fish under 15 seconds

Lifestyle

Kate Bush was already a fan of Stranger Things before they featured her hit Running Up That Hill

Kate Bush responds to Stranger Things' revival of Running Up That Hill

Celebrities

A woman was told by her neighbour to make her kids play in the park instead (stock image)

'My neighbours are demanding I ban my son from playing in the garden'

Lifestyle

Would you be doing the same at the crack of dawn to reserve a sunbed?

Holidaymakers have started documenting shocking hotel 'sunbed wars'

Travel

Amy Hart has urged the public to get their smear tests

Amy Hart urges women not to skip smear tests as she undergoes colposcopy

Celebrities

Millie Radford shared an adorable photo of her two kids

Millie Radford shares photo of daughter's bond with baby brother Chester Bleu

Celebrities

This is everything you need to know about applying for a train ticket refund amid the industrial strikes

How to get a refund if the train strike cancelled or delayed your train

Travel

The optical illusion was shared to TikTok

Only 1% of people can see the image in this optical illusion - what do you see?

Lifestyle

Stacey has shared photos of her wedding invites to Instagram

Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows off personalised wedding invites

Celebrities

You could be slapped with a huge fine if you're caught urinating in the sea

Holidaymakers caught urinating in the sea at Spanish resort face £645 fine

Travel

Sue Radford has removed the cot from her home for the first time in 30 years

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford feeling 'weird' as she removes baby cot for the first time in 30 years

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid returns to soap after 15 years

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid returns to soap after 15 years
Your need-to-know on Love Island bombshell Danica

Who is Love Island's Danica Taylor? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Primark will be trialling a click-and-collect service

Primark announces click-and-collect service in major store shake-up

Lifestyle

Regé-Jean Page is reportedly in talks to return to Bridgerton...

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page 'in talks to return to the show'