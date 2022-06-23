My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has started filming in Greece

By Polly Foreman

Nia Vardalos has reunited with on-screen husband John Corbett to film the third instalment of My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Fans of iconic noughties film My Big Fat Greek Wedding will be delighted to learn that filming for the third film has officially begun in Greece.

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett - who played Toula and Ian in the 2002 film - have been spotted shooting scenes in Rafina, which is about 30 miles from Athens.

The on-screen couple loooked happy and relaxed as they filmed together on a beach, and they were joined by other castmembers including Gia Carides, who plays cousin Nikki, and Louis Mandylor, who plays Toula's brother Nick.

As well as starring in the film, Nia will also serve as director.

She announced the news in a recent video posted to Instagram, in which she said: "So, I have an announcement. We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Wedding 3 and thank you so much for the lovely messages of just waiting and everything.

"They're filming in the beautiful Plaka of Athens.

"What that means is director. And guess who the director is? It's me!"

She captioned the video: "Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!"

My Big Fat Greek Wedding became one of the most successful indie films of all time after its release, raking in $368.7 million (£302.2 million) worldwide, from just a $5 million budget (£4.1 million).