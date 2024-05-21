Mum-of-22 Sue Radford set to become grandma for the 15th time

Sue Radford's daughter Katie Radford has announced she is pregnant. Picture: Instagram/@katieeradfordd/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

Britain's Biggest Family is getting even bigger as Katie Radford has announced she is pregnant.

Sue Radford, 48, is set to become a grandma once again as her daughter Katie, 21, has revealed she is expecting her first child.

The eighth Radford daughter took to Instagram to announce she will be having a baby boy with her long-term partner Connor Carter.

In a sweet gender reveal video, an elated Connor was seen kicking a football filled with blue powder, while Katie let off a confetti cannon which released blue paper. This meant the happy couple were having a son, with the future parents leaping into each other's arms upon finding out the gender of their child.

Katie captioned the video: "Baby Carter mummy and daddy can’t wait to meet you!" With over 54,000 followers, it didn't take long for the post to be flooded with positive comments.

Katie Radford is expecting her first child. Picture: Instagram/@katieeradfordd

One user wrote: "For those of us that have been there since the beginning, we’ve literally watched you all grow up and get new siblings and now we get to watch your parents become grandparents. Congratulations."

Another added: "You’re going to make amazing parents! Seeing how you are with the younger’s you’re just so natural both of you! 💙💙 xx"

While Connor commented: "Best day of my life!!🩵"

Katie's siblings also sent messages of support, with Millie, 22, posting the video on her Instagram Stories and writing: "Finally another little boy! You're going to be the best mummy ever, can't wait to meet my baby nephew!"

Their sister Aimee, 18, stated: "So happy for you both - another little nephew!", while Sophie, 30, wrote: "So so so happy for Katie and Connor. A beautiful baby boy!"

While Sue and Noel haven't publicly commented on the happy news, The Sun are reporting that this will be the couple's 15th grandchild.

Katie Radford and Connor Carter were left in tears following the reveal. Picture: Instagram/@katieeradfordd

Fans of 22 Kids & Counting have been following Katie and Connor's relationship from the start, with the latest series showing the pair moving in together.

During one awkward moment viewers watched as Katie asked Sue and Noel if Connor could live with them in their Morecambe mansion.

The parents-of-22 toyed with the decision, with Noel telling cameras: "It’s been a really difficult decision actually…I don’t know, it’s a bit tricky to be honest."

Sue went on to agree: "Connor’s obviously been trying to prove that he can play a proper role in the house. But I’m still not sure. It’s expensive having other people in the house."

A desperate Katie confessed: "I do really want Connor to move in. I think I’ll be really upset if he can’t."

Katie Radford and Connor Carter have featured in 22 Kids & Counting. Picture: Instagram/@katieeradfordd

Luckily for the young couple it didn't take long for Sue and Noel to give them an answer and allow Connor to move in.

In a tense chat Sue initially told the pair: "We are at capacity, the house is bursting at the seams." However she went on to change her tune, adding: "You are pretty good with the vacuum, so all good."

Warming up to the idea, Noel stated: "Everyone here needs to pull their weight. But you’ve been working really hard to prove yourself. We like you Connor, you can move in."