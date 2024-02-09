How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Sue Radford has 22 children. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

How old were Sue and Noel Radford when their first child was born?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sue Radford, 48, has become a household name after taking part in the reality TV series 22 Kids & Counting alongside her husband Noel Radford, 53.

The family first burst onto our screens in 2012 and have continued to document their lives on film. However it hasn't been plain sailing as sibling feuds, family arguments and persistent fans have caused issues in the Radford household.

Despite this, Britain's biggest family have been able to grow their pie business and buy an £850,000 'dream home'.

With all this success and being so young, many have been wondering how old Sue Radford was when she had her first baby.

Sue Radford has 22 children . Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Sue Radford was 14-years-old when she had her first child, Chris.

Sue and Noel's son was born the 7th of May 1989 when Sue was 14-years-old and Noel Radford was 18-years-old.

The coupled married in 1992, three years after the birth of their first son.

Read more: Sue Radford hits back at viewers who claim 22 Kids & Counting is 'set up'

Read more: Sue Radford gives fans glimpse inside 'terrible' 10-bedroom family home

Sue Radford and Noel Radford were teenagers when their first child was born . Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

After welcoming Chris, Sue and Noel continued to grow their family, having a total of 22 children over the years.

The Radford's are parents to: Chris, 34, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 14, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

Sue and Noel Radford are reality TV stars. Picture: Channel 4

Sue and Noel also have 13 grandchildren, with the most recent Radford addition being born last year.

The family often go on holidays with their grandkids, with some of them attending the Radford trip to Florida in 2023.

Read more: Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

Read more: Radford family flooded with support after heartbreaking cancer news

Read more: Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move