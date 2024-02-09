How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

9 February 2024, 17:30

Sue Radford smiles with her grandchildren
Sue Radford has 22 children. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

How old were Sue and Noel Radford when their first child was born?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sue Radford, 48, has become a household name after taking part in the reality TV series 22 Kids & Counting alongside her husband Noel Radford, 53.

The family first burst onto our screens in 2012 and have continued to document their lives on film. However it hasn't been plain sailing as sibling feuds, family arguments and persistent fans have caused issues in the Radford household.

Despite this, Britain's biggest family have been able to grow their pie business and buy an £850,000 'dream home'.

With all this success and being so young, many have been wondering how old Sue Radford was when she had her first baby.

Sue Radford with some of her children at Christmas
Sue Radford has 22 children . Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Sue Radford was 14-years-old when she had her first child, Chris.

Sue and Noel's son was born the 7th of May 1989 when Sue was 14-years-old and Noel Radford was 18-years-old.

The coupled married in 1992, three years after the birth of their first son.

Read more: Sue Radford hits back at viewers who claim 22 Kids & Counting is 'set up'

Read more: Sue Radford gives fans glimpse inside 'terrible' 10-bedroom family home

Sue Radford and Noel Radford smile on holiday
Sue Radford and Noel Radford were teenagers when their first child was born . Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

After welcoming Chris, Sue and Noel continued to grow their family, having a total of 22 children over the years.

The Radford's are parents to: Chris, 34, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 14, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

Sue and Noel Radford outside their home with their children
Sue and Noel Radford are reality TV stars. Picture: Channel 4

Sue and Noel also have 13 grandchildren, with the most recent Radford addition being born last year.

The family often go on holidays with their grandkids, with some of them attending the Radford trip to Florida in 2023.

Read more: Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

Read more: Radford family flooded with support after heartbreaking cancer news

Read more: Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Adam Maxted on series 2 of Love Island and in 2023

Love Island's Adam Maxted age, Instagram, ex-girlfriends and what happened on season 2?

TV & Movies

What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know!

One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

Kate Garraway laughs on GMB and with her family

Kate Garraway hits back at cruel trolls who say she was wrong to laugh on Good Morning Britain

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot explained

MAFS expert Paul C Brunson has given fans a health update regarding Mel Schilling

Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis

Keala Settle pictured with Hugh Jackman and singing on The Greatest Showman

Who is Keala Settle? Everything you need to know about The Greatest Showman star

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall play Emma and Dexter in the Netflix series One Day

How many episodes of One Day on Netflix are there?

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

Love Island All Stars finish date, when is the final?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The Apprentice candidates on the show alongside Lord Alan Sugar

Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

Kate Garraway smiles with late husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway says being called a widow 'took her breath away' on GMB return

The Apprentice contestants and Lord Alan Sugar

What day is The Apprentice on and what time does it start?

TV & Movies

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

TV & Movies

Love Island stars Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Georgia Steel are shocked

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When is the first day of spring in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

Kate Garraway has returned to Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

The Apprentice 2024 is back for another season

Where is The Apprentice house? Location and value revealed

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal on TV? Start date revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon with her daughter Belle and birthday decorations

Stacey Solomon mum-shamed over Belle's first birthday celebrations

Sue Radford has clapped back at fans

Sue Radford hits back at viewers who claim 22 Kids & Counting is 'set up'

Love Island All Stars cast

Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Jess Gale and Eve Gale are the first twins on Love Island

Jess and Eve Love Island twins age, ex-boyfriends and everything that happened on season 6

TV & Movies